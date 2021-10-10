Menu
Robert Capel
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hairston Funeral Home - Martinsville
301 Fayette Street
Martinsville, VA
Robert Capel

June 4, 1937 - October 7, 2021

Robert Capel 84, of Yvonne Rd., Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Montgomery County, N.C. on June 4, 1937, the son of the late David Jerome Capel and the late Willie Mae Bennett Capel.

Robert was a member of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Carver Memorial Gardens, Martinsville, Va., with Pastor Dwight Mack, Eulogist. A public viewing will be held on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Hairston Funeral Home between the hours of 1 until 5 p.m. In accordance with the CDC, a face covering and social distancing is required. All other times, the family will be receiving friends at the home, 124 Yvonne Rd., Martinsville, Va.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hairston Funeral Home - Martinsville
301 Fayette Street , Martinsville, VA
Oct
13
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Carver Memorial Gardens
Martinsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hairston Funeral Home - Martinsville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending my heartfelt condolences and prayers to the Capel family. May God comfort you all during your time of sorrow.
Deanna Carrington Allen
October 12, 2021
Lea Washburn. Kathy Washburn
October 11, 2021
Blessed are they that mourn for they will be comforted. You are in our prayers during this difficult time.
Leth & Marian Hairston
October 10, 2021
Prayers for the family.
Paulette Copening
Friend
October 10, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear of Mr. Capel's passing. My condolences to the Capel family.
Karen L Hairston
October 10, 2021
Mr. Capel was my mentor at AHES. He was such a joy to work with and I still remember so many things he taught me! So very sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Marla Perry
Work
October 10, 2021
I am so saddened to read about the loss of Mr. Capel. I worked with him at Albert Harris. Such fond and fun memories of those years. I was one of the "youngins" so it never felt right to call him by his first name. He´s always been and always will be the wonderful Mr. Capel to me. My thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time. May God be with you, may He shine his face upon you and give you strength. It was an honor and privilege to have known such a great man. He will be sorely missed. God bless.
Amy Stout
Work
October 10, 2021
I remember Mr Capel in from school.. He was a very good teacher and he did mean business. May God comfort the hearts of his family and friends..Rest in Heavenly Peace
Pamela V Griffin
School
October 10, 2021
My prayers and sympathy is with you may GOD bless and keep you
Michael Penn
Work
October 9, 2021
