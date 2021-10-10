I am so saddened to read about the loss of Mr. Capel. I worked with him at Albert Harris. Such fond and fun memories of those years. I was one of the "youngins" so it never felt right to call him by his first name. He´s always been and always will be the wonderful Mr. Capel to me. My thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time. May God be with you, may He shine his face upon you and give you strength. It was an honor and privilege to have known such a great man. He will be sorely missed. God bless.

