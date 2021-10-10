Robert Capel
June 4, 1937 - October 7, 2021
Robert Capel 84, of Yvonne Rd., Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Montgomery County, N.C. on June 4, 1937, the son of the late David Jerome Capel and the late Willie Mae Bennett Capel.
Robert was a member of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Carver Memorial Gardens, Martinsville, Va., with Pastor Dwight Mack, Eulogist. A public viewing will be held on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Hairston Funeral Home between the hours of 1 until 5 p.m. In accordance with the CDC, a face covering and social distancing is required. All other times, the family will be receiving friends at the home, 124 Yvonne Rd., Martinsville, Va.
