Robert G. "Bobby" Cooke
Robert G. "Bobby" Cooke, 71, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on December 7, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born on September 16, 1949, to the late Wiley O. and Julianne Stone Cooke. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard T. Cooke and wife, Pamela Cooke, and nephew, Jeffrey B. Cooke.
Bobby was employed by the city of Martinsville where he later retired.
Surviving is his wife of thirty years, Brenda Cooke; sister, Julia Lee Cooke Peters (Jasper); nieces, Bobbie Jo Lee, and Crystal Peters and their children; wife of the late Jeffrey B. Cooke, Stephanie Cooke, and their two sons, Adam and Ryan Cooke; sister, Dianne Cooke and her children; brother and sisters-in-law, Sandra and Jerry Wright, Ronda and Larry Chrisley, Billy Cornett, and Gleason and Peggy Cornett; and special friends, Steve and Donna Stuart, and Dwayne and Patti Jordan. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to Mountain Valley Hospice and to Greer, Brian and Jessica for their love and support during this time.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, from 1 until 2 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services. A private funeral service will follow at Norris Funeral Services, with Pastor David Deisher officiating. Burial will be held at Roselawn Burial Park.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Cooke family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 8, 2020.