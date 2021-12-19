From the time I first met Jay at our law school dorm house, I knew he was a special person. To quote a rock lyric, Jay truly had a "lust for life." Moreover, Jay was one of the friendliest and kindest persons you would ever hope to meet. Jay also was a born entertainer and raconteur, whether creating hilarious sketches for the Libel Show in law school, playing songs for you on his guitar or regaling you with ribald tales on canoe trips. Legally, Jay had an inquisitive mind and was always thinking outside of the box to come up with creative ways to help his clients. My condolences and prayers to Amy, Evin, Kay, Brad, George and the rest of his family and friends. The world is truly a better and happier place because of his life.

Steve Wills Friend December 18, 2021