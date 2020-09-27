Robert Gerald Holbrook



Robert Gerald Holbrook "Captain", age 80, of Bulls Gap, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System.



He is survived by his sons, Richard (Jane) Holbrook of Blairs, Va., and Barry (Tanya) Holbrook of Gothenburg, Neb.; daughters, Deborah (Mark) Weddle of Salem, Va., and Brooke Natasha Garthright of Richmond, Va.; sisters, Phyllis (Cecil) Curtis of Nicklesville, Va., and Kaye Hooper (Leonard 2011) of Easley, S.C.; brothers, Larry (Brenda) Holbrook of Bulls Gap, Tenn., and Rudy G (Judy) Holbrook of Coeburn, Va.; grandchildren, Samantha, Shannon, Rick, Issac and Hunter; and four great-grandchildren.



A private family memorial service is to be held at Mary's Chapel Church in Coeburn, Va., on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at 12 noon. The family will be at the church at 11:30 a.m. Face mask are required.



Arrangements by Stetzer-Bales Funeral Home, Morristown, Tenn.

