Robert Leon Harris
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
Martinsville, VA
Robert Leon Harris

August 25, 1957 - September 22, 2021

Robert Leon Harris, 64, of Axton, Va. passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. He was born on August 25, 1957 to the late Robert Lee Harris and Louise Eagle Harris. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Susan Harris Hubbard.

Mr. Harris graduated from Martinsville High School, then went to Old Dominion and received a Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. He worked for the city of Martinsville in the electrical department for 24 years, and then worked for the city of Bedford, Va. as assistant electrical director for three years. Mr. Harris went on to work at Central VA Electric Cooperative as Reliability and System Engineering Manager since 2008. He attended Mercy Crossing Church in Ridgeway, Va. Robert was a devoted husband to his loving wife, as well as a devoted father and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Harris of the residence; son, Justin Harris and wife, Tara of Lexington, N.C.; granddaughter, Lilah Harris of Lexington, N.C.; and sisters, Janice Harris of Martinsville, Va., Karen Mays of Collinsville, Va., and Rhonda Murray of Martinsville, Va.; niece, Alicia Mays of Collinsville, Va.; and great-niece, Chelsey Stanley of Rocky Mount, Va.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Harris family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
his family lived right down the street, he went to school with my oldest brother. Bobby was one of the kindest people I ever knew it breaks my heart to be doing this and I truly hate this for his wife and family but I can honestly say I am a better person for having known him.
Ensign W Stephens
October 17, 2021
so sorry to hear of sweet Bobby's passing ..I went to church with him and he was a kind,humble loving person..Prayers out to the family....
cherri Davidson Hairston
Friend
September 25, 2021
Bobby was my 2nd cousin but also my Youth Sunday School teacher, and a great one at that! He was a caring man who loved Jesus and people. He will be missed. My prayers for his sweet family. Love, Amy
Amy Johnson
Family
September 24, 2021
I worked with Robert at the City of Martinsville Electric Department. He was a very kind man who loved his family. I know he´ll be missed by many. My thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones.
Molly Shelton
Work
September 24, 2021
The Forbes
September 24, 2021
I´m am really sorrow for your loss.I worked with Robert for years and he was a great person to be with.I never heard Robert complain one time.He will be missed,god bless the family.
Bobby (Bobo) Setliff
September 24, 2021
