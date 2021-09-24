Robert Leon Harris
August 25, 1957 - September 22, 2021
Robert Leon Harris, 64, of Axton, Va. passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. He was born on August 25, 1957 to the late Robert Lee Harris and Louise Eagle Harris. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Susan Harris Hubbard.
Mr. Harris graduated from Martinsville High School, then went to Old Dominion and received a Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. He worked for the city of Martinsville in the electrical department for 24 years, and then worked for the city of Bedford, Va. as assistant electrical director for three years. Mr. Harris went on to work at Central VA Electric Cooperative as Reliability and System Engineering Manager since 2008. He attended Mercy Crossing Church in Ridgeway, Va. Robert was a devoted husband to his loving wife, as well as a devoted father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Harris of the residence; son, Justin Harris and wife, Tara of Lexington, N.C.; granddaughter, Lilah Harris of Lexington, N.C.; and sisters, Janice Harris of Martinsville, Va., Karen Mays of Collinsville, Va., and Rhonda Murray of Martinsville, Va.; niece, Alicia Mays of Collinsville, Va.; and great-niece, Chelsey Stanley of Rocky Mount, Va.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Harris family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 24, 2021.