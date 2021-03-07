Menu
Robert Lynwood Joyce I
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
Martinsville, VA
Robert Lynwood Joyce, I

October 8, 1945 - March 2, 2021

Robert Lynwood Joyce, I, 75, of Collinsville, Va. passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. He was born on October 8, 1945, in Bassett, Va., to the late Robert Ray Joyce and Nannie Belle Crook Ramsey (Elbert).

Robert was a member of Fort Trial Baptist Church, where he joined in 1967. He was the store manager of Winn Dixie for over 40 years. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was a member of the Veteran's Association in Danville, Va. Robert loved the Wahoos and fishing.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Delores "Dee" Arnold Joyce; son, Robert "Robbie" Lynwood Joyce, II; daughter, Cherie Joyce Whitlow (Barry); grandchildren, Reagan, Riley, Ryan, and Reese Joyce, MacKenzie Lewis, and Peyton Whitlow; sister, Clara Jean Wood (James); brother-in-law, William Arnold; sisters-in-law, Kathy Purdy and Cookie Nester (Barney); many beloved nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Sarge.

A memorial service was held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021, at Fort Trial Baptist Church with Dr. Joey McNeill officiating. Visitation was held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the church and other times at the home. The memorial service was Livestreamed at facebook.com/forttrialbaptist.

Memorial donations may be made to Fort Trial Baptist Church, Building Fund, 170 Oak Level Rd., Stanleytown, VA 24168.

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Joyce family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
He was a great person and Dee was like a sister. The best friends a person could have, I so sorry.
Doug Stegall
March 7, 2021
So sorry for your loss! Prayers and sympathy to all of you!
Janet Patterson
March 7, 2021
Dee and Family, We just found out about Roberts passing. We know this has been a difficult time for you all and our thoughts and prayers go out to you all. The days, weeks and months ahead will bring many tears but will also bring many fond memories of the life you all had together with Robert. These memories will keep him always with you. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all!
Dwayne and Pat Gilley
March 7, 2021
