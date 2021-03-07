Robert Lynwood Joyce, I
October 8, 1945 - March 2, 2021
Robert Lynwood Joyce, I, 75, of Collinsville, Va. passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. He was born on October 8, 1945, in Bassett, Va., to the late Robert Ray Joyce and Nannie Belle Crook Ramsey (Elbert).
Robert was a member of Fort Trial Baptist Church, where he joined in 1967. He was the store manager of Winn Dixie for over 40 years. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was a member of the Veteran's Association in Danville, Va. Robert loved the Wahoos and fishing.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Delores "Dee" Arnold Joyce; son, Robert "Robbie" Lynwood Joyce, II; daughter, Cherie Joyce Whitlow (Barry); grandchildren, Reagan, Riley, Ryan, and Reese Joyce, MacKenzie Lewis, and Peyton Whitlow; sister, Clara Jean Wood (James); brother-in-law, William Arnold; sisters-in-law, Kathy Purdy and Cookie Nester (Barney); many beloved nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Sarge.
A memorial service was held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021, at Fort Trial Baptist Church with Dr. Joey McNeill officiating. Visitation was held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the church and other times at the home. The memorial service was Livestreamed at facebook.com/forttrialbaptist
.
Memorial donations may be made to Fort Trial Baptist Church, Building Fund, 170 Oak Level Rd., Stanleytown, VA 24168.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Joyce family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 7, 2021.