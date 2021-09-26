Robert H. "Bob" Norman
Robert H. "Bob" Norman, age 93, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021. He was born on July 17, 1928, in Mount Airy, North Carolina, to the late J. Harrison Norman and Rachel L. Norman.
Bob is survived by his son, Ted J. Norman; daughter-in-law, Susan Norman; and granddaughter, Jessica R. Norman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his devoted wife, Grace Smith Norman; brother, Jack Norman; and his sons, Duane Robert Norman and Timothy Andrew Norman.
Bob served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He loved his family. He loved working and being outdoors. Bob was also an avid reader and was retired from Kmart.
All services are private. Arrangements by Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home, Martinsville, Va.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 26, 2021.