Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert H. "Bob" Norman
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
109 Broad Street
Martinsville, VA
Robert H. "Bob" Norman

Robert H. "Bob" Norman, age 93, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021. He was born on July 17, 1928, in Mount Airy, North Carolina, to the late J. Harrison Norman and Rachel L. Norman.

Bob is survived by his son, Ted J. Norman; daughter-in-law, Susan Norman; and granddaughter, Jessica R. Norman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his devoted wife, Grace Smith Norman; brother, Jack Norman; and his sons, Duane Robert Norman and Timothy Andrew Norman.

Bob served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He loved his family. He loved working and being outdoors. Bob was also an avid reader and was retired from Kmart.

All services are private. Arrangements by Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home, Martinsville, Va.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com for the Norman family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My Deepest Sympathy, Love, and Prayers Ted, Susan, Jessica. I know how special he was to all. He will be sorely missed. God Bless you and give you grace and comfort through the days ahead. Love you, Vicki.
Vicki Goins
Friend
September 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results