Robert Lincoln "Tommy" Parks
February 12, 1939 - September 6, 2021
Robert Lincoln "Tommy" Parks, 82, of Collinsville, Virginia passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021, at Stanleytown Health and Rehab. He was born February 12, 1939, in Eckman, West Virginia to the late John Alexander Parks and Sarah Elizabeth Buchanan Parks. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church and had worked for Smart Machines for over 50 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Mary Poe (Wiliam), Edith Jarrett (Braughton), Dorothy Carter (Kyle) and Shirley Williams (Urchel); brothers, James "Jim" Parks (Janie), John Parks Jr. (Dolly) and Joseph Samuel Parks.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Faye Green Parks; daughter, Kimberly (Michael) Gammons; and grandchildren, Michael Dylan Gammons and Austin Gammons.
The funeral will be on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Dan Schelling, David Naff and the Rev. Sammy Caldwell officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Roselawn Burial Park.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 8, 2021.