I am so saddened to here of Tommy´s passing. He was such a nice man to me and my family. He worked hard and faithfully at Victory Baptist. He would help and give to people and never let you know it was him. He came to a yard sale my then 7 and 10 years old boys were having and bought many items knowing he didn´t need to help them get some spending money. One time near Christmas we spoke about putting up decorations outside, I just mentioned that I always wanted lights on my dogwood tree out front. I came home from work after dark and there my tree was all lit up so beautiful. He loved children and his family and he so loved dear Faye. I will miss him dearly!

Vickie Hager Friend September 8, 2021