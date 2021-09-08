Menu
Robert Lincoln "Tommy" Parks
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd
Martinsville, VA
Robert Lincoln "Tommy" Parks

February 12, 1939 - September 6, 2021

Robert Lincoln "Tommy" Parks, 82, of Collinsville, Virginia passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021, at Stanleytown Health and Rehab. He was born February 12, 1939, in Eckman, West Virginia to the late John Alexander Parks and Sarah Elizabeth Buchanan Parks. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church and had worked for Smart Machines for over 50 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Mary Poe (Wiliam), Edith Jarrett (Braughton), Dorothy Carter (Kyle) and Shirley Williams (Urchel); brothers, James "Jim" Parks (Janie), John Parks Jr. (Dolly) and Joseph Samuel Parks.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia Faye Green Parks; daughter, Kimberly (Michael) Gammons; and grandchildren, Michael Dylan Gammons and Austin Gammons.

The funeral will be on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Dan Schelling, David Naff and the Rev. Sammy Caldwell officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Roselawn Burial Park.

Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd, Martinsville, VA
Sep
9
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd, Martinsville, VA
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so saddened to here of Tommy´s passing. He was such a nice man to me and my family. He worked hard and faithfully at Victory Baptist. He would help and give to people and never let you know it was him. He came to a yard sale my then 7 and 10 years old boys were having and bought many items knowing he didn´t need to help them get some spending money. One time near Christmas we spoke about putting up decorations outside, I just mentioned that I always wanted lights on my dogwood tree out front. I came home from work after dark and there my tree was all lit up so beautiful. He loved children and his family and he so loved dear Faye. I will miss him dearly!
Vickie Hager
Friend
September 8, 2021
