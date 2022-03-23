Menu
Robert Stone
1950 - 2022
BORN
1950
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Carolina Cremation Service - Charlotte
8517 Davis Lake Pkwy, Suite D-3
Charlotte, NC
Robert Stone

May 9, 1950 - March 19, 2022

Robert "Bob" Neal Stone passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

He was born on May 9, 1950, to Paul and Della Stone of Martinsville, Va.

He was predeceased by his parents, sister, Betty Turner, and niece, Susan Turner.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Cauble Stone and son, Robert Jr., both of Salisbury, N.C.; daughter, Christy Bell (Sterrett) and grandson, Sterrett Neal of Asheville, N.C.; sister, Polly Shelburne (Cephas) of Martinsville, Va.; sister, Bonnie Hodges (John) of Pinehurst, N.C.; brother-in-law, Jensie Turner (Alice) of Martinsville, Va.; sister-in-law, Carol Lopp (Fred) of Lawrenceville, Ga.; sister-in-law, Kathy Cauble of Kannapolis, N.C.; niece, Terri Jones (Kimbel) of Warrenton, Va.; niece, Robin Oakes (Darell) of Danville, Va.; niece, Leighann Harris (John) and nephew, Charles Shelburne, all of Martinsville, Va.; along with several great-nieces and nephews.

Bob was a member of the Class of '69 at Martinsville High School. He attended Randolph Macon and graduated from Catawba College. In Martinsville, Bob had a career in banking and was especially proud of launching a sponsorship connecting his bank to races at the Martinsville Speedway. He was a dedicated member of both the Rotary and Exchange Clubs, served with the CrimeStoppers organization and Martinsville Social Services Board, and was a member of Calvary Christian Church. While in Salisbury, he was an active member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church.

A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Memorials can be made to St. Marks Lutheran Church

5202 Mooresville Rd., Salisbury, NC 28147.

Carolina Cremation is assisting the Stone family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.

Carolina Cremation - (980) 237-1731
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 23, 2022.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.