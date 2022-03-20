My deepest sympathy to Becky and family for your loss. May you find comfort in your memories and the loving support of family and friends
Lee Reynolds
Other
March 23, 2022
Bob will be missed. He was a supervisor for many years with State government, during a time of many changes. He got things done, and the citizens of Virginia can thank him for a cleaner environment. God bless the family.
Linda Walker
Work
March 21, 2022
My Sincere condolences goes out to the family. May God hold you in his arms while you hold him in your Heart. All is what God wills it.