Roby Leon Spraker
1932 - 2020
BORN
October 19, 1932
DIED
December 2, 2020
Roby Leon Spraker

Roby Leon Spraker, 88, of Martinsville, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. He was born on October 19, 1932, in Henry County, to the late Henry Marshall "H.M." Spraker and the late Vergie Stoneman Spraker. Waiting to welcome him in heaven are granddaughter, Kimberly Spraker; great-grandson, Noah; sisters, Opal Hall and Millie Spraker; brothers, Erron "Buck" Spraker, Elmo Spraker, Gray Spraker, Clayton Spraker, Jimmy Spraker and Alvin Spraker.

He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in Korea, was involved with the Boy Scouts Troop #67 and a member of the Collinsville AMVETS. Leon was a member of the Collinsville Church of the Brethren where he had served as the Sunday School Superintendent, usher and church board member.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Nancy Hollandsworth Spraker; daughter, Judy Westmoreland (Jim); son, Ronnie Spraker (Dot); grandchildren, Monica Wilkins (Jerry), Jessica Foss (Anthony), and Daniel Haskell; great-grandchildren, Cooper, Ayona, Riley, Amiya, and Jonathan; two brothers, Ralph Freddie Spraker and Donald Spraker, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service is being held. There will be a celebration of his life at the Collinsville Church of the Brethren with Pastor Roy McVey with the date and time to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Collinsville Church of the Brethren.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Spraker family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Graveside service
Roselawn Burial Park
Funeral services provided by:
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
GUEST BOOK
So sorry to hear about Uncle Leon. I have such good memories of growing up with him and Aunt Nancy. My love to the family.
Janet Holley
December 6, 2020
Ronnie, I would like to express my sincere condolences to you and the family during your time of grief! I hope that you can find comfort and peace in the memories you shared with your father!
James France
Classmate
December 6, 2020
Judy I am so sorry for the loss of your Dad. What a wonderful man. We just wanted you to know that I thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time. I know you will miss him. Love Tiller´s
Jerry & Karen Tiller
December 6, 2020
I have very fond memories of Leon from our days at Lacy Manufacturing Co.
He was a good man. You have my sincere condolences.
Rusty Lacy
Friend
December 6, 2020
Keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers. Leon was always so nice to me and I was glad to be his friend.
Teresa Campbell
Friend
December 5, 2020
Sending up prayers for family.Love your.
December 5, 2020
Sending our deepest sympathies. We will miss you dearly. Love Always. May God give you comfort and peace
Rosalie Spraker
Family
December 5, 2020
My deepest sympathies to Nancy, Judy, Ronnie and all the family. My thoughts and prayers are with you. Barbie Hollandsworth
Barbara Hollandsworth
Family
December 5, 2020
Barbara Hollandsworth
December 5, 2020
Prayers for Nancy...Ronnie...and Judy and their families! From your cousins... Barbara Spraker Midkiff...and Carolyn Spraker Hale....what a reunion they are all having in heaven! Love and hugs!
Barbara Midkiff
Family
December 5, 2020