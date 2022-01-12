Menu
Roer J. Morrison
1930 - 2022
BORN
1930
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hairston Funeral Home - Martinsville
301 Fayette Street
Martinsville, VA
Roer J. Morrison

July 26, 1930 - January 9, 2022

On Sunday, January 9, 2022, God in His Infinite wisdom saw fit to call Dr. Roer J. Morrison, 91, of Chatham Rd., Martinsville, Va, to his Heavenly Home. He was born in Pittsylvania County, Va. on July 26, 1930, the son of Henry Clay Morrison, and Josephine Manns Morrison, both of whom preceded him in death.

In addition to his parents, Dr. Morrison was preceded in death by one daughter, Mildred Morrison; one sister, Zelma Morrison; and four brothers, Billy, William, Harold, and Hassell Morrison.

Dr. Morrison was the oldest pastor in the Martinsville/Henry County area. He was the founder and Pastor of Mount Olivet United Holy Church for over 69 years. He received his education through the Pittsylvania County Public School Systems. He retired from the Martinsville City School System after 24 years of service.

Dr. Morrison leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Roberta Jamison Morrison of the home; one daughter, Towanda Morrison of Martinsville, Va.; two sons, Reverend James "Dan" (Sara) Morrison, and Larry (Della) Morrison both of Martinsville, Va.; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 12 p.m. at the C.R.V. Memorial Chapel at Hairston Funeral Home with District Elder Anthony Love, Presiding, and the Reverend James Morrison, Eulogist. Burial will follow at Fairhaven Memorial Park, 18960 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Spencer, Va. Viewing will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Hairston Funeral Home between the hours of 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Then he will lie-in-state at Mt. Olivet United Holy Church, 246 Cabell St., Martinsville, Va., between the hours of 4 until 8 p.m. In accordance with the CDC, a face covering, and social distancing is required. All other times, the family will be receiving friends at the home of his son and daughter-in-law, the Reverend James and Sara Morrison, 1410 Mountain Rd., Martinsville, Va. The family ask that you observe CDC guidelines when visiting the home.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Viewing
9:30a.m. - 3:00p.m.
Hairston Funeral Home - Martinsville
301 Fayette Street , Martinsville, VA
Jan
13
Lying in State
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Mt. Olivet United Holy Church
246 Cabell St., Martinsville, VA
Jan
14
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Hairston Funeral Home - Martinsville
301 Fayette Street , Martinsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hairston Funeral Home - Martinsville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
First Lady I am so sorry for your great loss when God made Rev he broke the mode my prayers are with you and your family love Wendy
Wendy Smith
Friend
April 18, 2022
My condolences to the family and Church family
Betty Burwell
January 13, 2022
Prayers and condolences for the family.
Paulette Copening
Friend
January 12, 2022
We are sorry to hear of your Loss, Sending condolences and a Heartfelt prayer that God's loving presence will bring Comfort to the Family. The Life Society, Hazel W. Spencer, President.
The Life Society
Other
January 12, 2022
I have known you all of my life. You were like a second father to me. You were a very wise and caring man. You cared about people. There will never be another one like you. Take your rest until we meet again.
Will Brown and Libbie Reynolds Brown
Family
January 11, 2022
