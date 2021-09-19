To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
So sorry for your listed
John Mitchell
Friend
November 10, 2021
Me, my Mom, Lessie Hall and family are so sorry to hear about Roger's passing. My grandparents were Haze and Susie Hall. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Darlene Earles
Family
October 10, 2021
R.i.p.my friend
Anthoney Hodges
September 29, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you (all). Marvin, May, Teresa, Buck, Allison, Marshall, Stacey and Sara
Allison Seay
Family
September 23, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ricky holt
Friend
September 23, 2021
I'm sorry for the carter family you will be missed by show many people that love you it's not good by it is until we meet on the other side go rest high on that mountain ur job down her is done well done .
Linda K Craig
September 21, 2021
Steve and I are sorry for your loss. May time heal your heart and leave you with all the wonderful memories of your love one.
Steve Byrd
Friend
September 19, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family.
Keith Craig
September 18, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Praying for the family