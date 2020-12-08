Roger Michael "Mike" Hutchinson
February 13, 1960 - December 7, 2020
Roger Michael "Mike" Hutchinson, 60, of Martinsville, died Monday, December 7, 2020 at the Sovah Health-Martinsville. He was born in Franklin County on February 13, 1960 to Nancy Adkins Hutchinson and the late John Roger Hutchinson.
In addition to this mother, he is survived by his wife, Robin Ferguson Hutchinson; two stepdaughters, Macy Wickline (Shane) and McKenzi Wickline (Devon); six grandchildren, Andrew Nelson, Emily Nelson, Trinity and Elli Kate Mitchum, Devon Jr. and Lillianna Bennett; two sisters, Rhonda Simmons (Kevin) and Lisa Hammock (Cliff); two brothers, Johnny Hutchinson and Jeff Hutchinson; sister-in-law, Susan Wickline.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 4 until 5 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where a service will be held at 5 p.m. with Seth Hammock officiating.
Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed.
