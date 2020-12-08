Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roger Michael "Mike" Hutchinson
1960 - 2020
BORN
1960
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA
Roger Michael "Mike" Hutchinson

February 13, 1960 - December 7, 2020

Roger Michael "Mike" Hutchinson, 60, of Martinsville, died Monday, December 7, 2020 at the Sovah Health-Martinsville. He was born in Franklin County on February 13, 1960 to Nancy Adkins Hutchinson and the late John Roger Hutchinson.

In addition to this mother, he is survived by his wife, Robin Ferguson Hutchinson; two stepdaughters, Macy Wickline (Shane) and McKenzi Wickline (Devon); six grandchildren, Andrew Nelson, Emily Nelson, Trinity and Elli Kate Mitchum, Devon Jr. and Lillianna Bennett; two sisters, Rhonda Simmons (Kevin) and Lisa Hammock (Cliff); two brothers, Johnny Hutchinson and Jeff Hutchinson; sister-in-law, Susan Wickline.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 4 until 5 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where a service will be held at 5 p.m. with Seth Hammock officiating.

Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Hutchinson family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Dec
10
Service
5:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
22 Entries
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of Mike. He was such a great person.

Teresa Lumpkin
Teresa Lumpkin
Coworker
December 13, 2020
We are so very sorry to hear of Mike passing. May you feel gods love an strength in the many days ahead.
Richard & Lisa Scott
Richard Scott
Coworker
December 13, 2020
May your memories live forever in your heart. Blessings to you and your family.
Lois Wilson
December 11, 2020
Cherish the memories to help ease the pain of losing a loved one. My sincere condolences.
Ann Marks
December 10, 2020
This breaks my heart to hear. I can't imagine how hard this has been . Rooster was one of a kind and the memories and times shared with his family and friends will always be treasured. Robin, I wasn't able to be there but My thoughts and prayers I am sending .
Torri Lambert
Friend
December 10, 2020
Mike was such a sweet fellow. He was a kind soul and great friend.❤❤❤
Tonya Cressell
Friend
December 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Virginia Barbour
December 10, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family .
Janice Lott
Friend
December 9, 2020
Angela Mller
December 9, 2020
Mike was one of a kind. He was hardworking, kind, and one of the sweetest people I worked with at Fieldcrest. Gone too soon. Rest in God's arms.
Retha McGuire
Friend
December 9, 2020
I am so sorry Robin. Prayers for you and his family. May God give you peace, comfort, and strength.
Retha McGuire
Friend
December 9, 2020
I worked with MIKE for quite a few years at GOOD YEAR . Thier was no one like MIKE. He will be missed by our crew and a lot of other employees. I will send up PRAYERS for the family. I wish I could have seen him before he got sick.Again my PRAYERS are with you.
DARYL WRIGHT
December 8, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about the passing of Mike (Rooster).We had such great memories together and will cherish those forever. Sending prayers to you and your family.And to his family also. And also sending love to you all.
Todd and Melissia Dillon
December 8, 2020
Ashley Sandoval
December 8, 2020
My condolences to Robin and the family. Prayers. Mike was quite a guy. He will be missed.
Sarah and Charlie
Friend
December 8, 2020
Ali, I'm so sorry for your loss. I know you loved your bonus dad and always helped him in any way you could❤ YOU were a good bonus daughter! Love and prayers for you and your precious family.
Robin Garrett
Friend
December 8, 2020
Mike was such a kind genuine wonderful man & will be missed by so many! Prayers for peace & comfort for the family! Rest In Peace, Mike!
Sarah Mullins
Friend
December 8, 2020
Sarah Mullins
Friend
December 8, 2020
Kayle Smith
December 8, 2020
God bless a wonderful, kind, man, may you rest in eternal peace.
Pamela Southworth
Family
December 8, 2020
Mike was a wonderful man and will missed by a lot of people. My heart, thoughts and prayers go out to all his family. Rest in your faith knowing that he is walking those beautiful streets of gold.
Theresa Huff
Family
December 8, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike’s family. May God provide you with peace and comfort in the coming days.
Les & Danita Hutchinson
Family
December 7, 2020
Showing 1 - 22 of 22 results