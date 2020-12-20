3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Dec
23
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Oak Hill Cathedral of Glory
VA
Dec
23
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Oak Hill Cathedral of Glory
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So very sorry to hear of your precious loss.
Mary Carter
Friend
December 26, 2020
Arlena Martin I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers for you and family and friends.
Donna Cooper
Friend
December 23, 2020
So sorry for your loss. My condolences and prayers to you and your family
Ada Claybrooks
Friend
December 22, 2020
Dee my deepest sympathy and condolences to you and your family.
Linda Moore
December 22, 2020
Sorry to hear about your loss. We will be praying that God grant you the strength and comfort you need to get through this difficult time. Keep your hands in God’s hands and you will make it through. Praying for better days ahead.
Mr. & Mrs. Colvin (Lynette) Stockton
Lynette Stockton
Friend
December 22, 2020
Roger was also a gentleman,and loved by those who knew him. He will be greatly missed. Family love you. Keeping you lifted up in prayer.
Rumile Pannell
December 22, 2020
To the family Arlena shawn aaliyah I'm sending you love and prayers doing your difficult time. He will truly be miss but just know ya will see each other again. Much love Elizabeth Holt and Family Rita Johnson and Family
Elizabeth/Rita Holt/Johnson
Family
December 22, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Beverly Mason and Carl Jones
Family
December 22, 2020
Sending our prayers to the entire family! He was my son great uncle! Such a great man INSIDE and Outside!
Chynita Belcher
Family
December 22, 2020
Thinking of you during this difficult time. Please know you are in our thoughts and prayers. Love The Cuff’s Saundra, Cliff and the boys
Saundra Cuff
Family
December 22, 2020
Keeping my family in prayer
Pamela Cox-Cook & Family
Family
December 22, 2020
Roger was not just my neighbor up on the hill, but he was like family to me. I have known him for majority of my life. He always looked out for me and Monica; saying "Hi" with a sound of the car horn and a wave of a hand. He was a quiet man whose character spoke volumes. I am going to miss seeing him when I come home to visit. Dee, Shawn, Aaliyah, and the entire Martin family, know that you are in my prayers. Love you!!!
Melissa (Missy) Osborne
Friend
December 21, 2020
Sorry for ur loss we will miss him so sorry I can’t make it to the funeral because I have to work but u r in my prayers
Vivian Smith
Family
December 21, 2020
He was an very caring person and I love him I’m so sorry that he is gone be he is in a blessed place praying for the family
Vivian Smith
Family
December 21, 2020
N
May the Lord strength the family for the day’s ahead give them peace. ALLEN, Doris
Friend
December 21, 2020
Sending out deepest sympathy and condolences to the family of Roger Martin. We will keep you all in our prayers. Peter "Pap" and Willie Mae Harris
Williemae Harris
Friend
December 21, 2020
To: Mrs. “Dee” Martin and Family, Rodger was a quiet and kind gentleman I know he will be terribly missed. I’ve known Rodger and his family for a number of years when I was coming to Virginia for the summers before we moved back home. Earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal. Know that you all are in my prayers. With deepest condolence, Lisa Pilson Roberson
Lisa Roberson
Friend
December 21, 2020
To my beloved family; may God's peace and comfort be your guiding light today and in the coming days ahead. Just know that I love you guys with all my inner being. Aunt Dee; Aunt Joyce; Aunt Linda; Aunt Victoria; Aunt Lou; cousin Lee Lee and Shaun
Elder Kay Robertson
Family
December 20, 2020
So sorry to hear of
Rogers passing, my deepest sympathy goes out to his family during this time. The Lord has called him home and ended his suffering . He is on a blessed place for eternity now.