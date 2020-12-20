Roger was not just my neighbor up on the hill, but he was like family to me. I have known him for majority of my life. He always looked out for me and Monica; saying "Hi" with a sound of the car horn and a wave of a hand. He was a quiet man whose character spoke volumes. I am going to miss seeing him when I come home to visit. Dee, Shawn, Aaliyah, and the entire Martin family, know that you are in my prayers. Love you!!!

Melissa (Missy) Osborne Friend December 21, 2020