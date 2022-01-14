Roger Witcher, 55, of Elijah Circle, Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at SOVAH Health Hospital- Martinsville. Arrangements will be announced by Hairston Funeral Home.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jan. 14, 2022.
My deepest condolences.
Kray Martin
Friend
January 19, 2022
To The Witcher, Holland, and Lofton family my sincere condolences and prayers are with you all as you lay to rest your beloved one May you find conform in knowing he is in the care of his Heavenly Father free from all pain and you will see him on the other side.
My prayers are with you all,
Your life long Friend,
Tina And The entire Ferguson Family.
Virginia Ferguson
Friend
January 17, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sandra Powell
Family
January 16, 2022
Peace be with you my friend. You will be missed greatly. I love you! RIP