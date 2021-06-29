Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ronald Lee Cannaday
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd
Martinsville, VA
Ronald Lee Cannaday

June 5, 1946 - June 28, 2021

Ronald Lee Cannaday 75, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Kindred Hospital in Greensboro, North Carolina. He was born June 5, 1946, in Martinsville, Virginia to Evelyn Wiggington Cannaday and the late Oscar Cannaday. He was a graduate of the University of Florida. He loved growing roses, playing poker and sudoku.

He was preceded in death by his father; wife, Ramona Hagee Cannaday; and a brother, Michael Wayne Cannaday.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by daughters, Krystal Cannaday and Evelyn Cannaday McGugan; brothers, Paul Thomas Cannaday and Mark Clifton Cannaday; grandchildren, Charles McGugan, Sabrina McGugan, Reylyn McGugan, William Cannaday, Amy Cannaday, and Allison Cannaday; and long time girlfriend, Mary Ruth Reynolds.

There will be a graveside service on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Farnam Family Cemetery, 1521 Prillaman Switch Road, Henry, Virginia 24105 with Reverend Wendell Sparrow officiating.

Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net

Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Jun. 29 to Jul. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wright Funeral Services & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.