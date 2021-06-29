Ronald Lee Cannaday
June 5, 1946 - June 28, 2021
Ronald Lee Cannaday 75, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Kindred Hospital in Greensboro, North Carolina. He was born June 5, 1946, in Martinsville, Virginia to Evelyn Wiggington Cannaday and the late Oscar Cannaday. He was a graduate of the University of Florida. He loved growing roses, playing poker and sudoku.
He was preceded in death by his father; wife, Ramona Hagee Cannaday; and a brother, Michael Wayne Cannaday.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by daughters, Krystal Cannaday and Evelyn Cannaday McGugan; brothers, Paul Thomas Cannaday and Mark Clifton Cannaday; grandchildren, Charles McGugan, Sabrina McGugan, Reylyn McGugan, William Cannaday, Amy Cannaday, and Allison Cannaday; and long time girlfriend, Mary Ruth Reynolds.
There will be a graveside service on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Farnam Family Cemetery, 1521 Prillaman Switch Road, Henry, Virginia 24105 with Reverend Wendell Sparrow officiating.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net
Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Jun. 29 to Jul. 2, 2021.