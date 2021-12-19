Ronald Lee Hatcher
Ronald Lee Hatcher, 78, of Fieldale, died on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at the Sovah Health – Martinsville. He was born in Henry County, on June 9, 1943, to the late Josiah Hatcher and the late Edna Rakes Hatcher. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Peggy Ann Hatcher; an infant daughter, Lisa Hatcher; and sister, Irma Jones.
Ronnie had worked over 25 years at the Martinsville Police Department and retired as an investigator. He loved the outdoors especially hunting, fishing, was an avid marksman and of the Christian faith.
He is survived by his son, Tracy S. Hatcher and companion, Kelly Roberts; one brother, Cecil Hatcher; two sisters, Judy Biggs and Sharon Staton; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Monday, December 20, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 12 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Scott Porter officiating. Burial will follow in Henry Memory Park.
Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is recommended and social distancing is to be observed when visiting at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com
. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Hatcher family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 19, 2021.