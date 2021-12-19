My great friend. Will never forget the good time we shared together. The good Hog Jowls, Black Eyed Peas and Turnip greens you fixed for New Years. The times we served at the Martinsville PD and worked together as partners on Traffic. The times you came to the garage for a visit and us joking and kidding around. I will never forget the day that Tracy came into you and Peggy's lives. The happiness in your eyes loving that baby boy. You are a great person and Dad. You and Peggy have a great time back together. I will help Tracy anytime he needs it.

Charles Long Friend December 17, 2021