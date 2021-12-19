Menu
Ronald Lee Hatcher
FUNERAL HOME
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA
Ronald Lee Hatcher

Ronald Lee Hatcher, 78, of Fieldale, died on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at the Sovah Health – Martinsville. He was born in Henry County, on June 9, 1943, to the late Josiah Hatcher and the late Edna Rakes Hatcher. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Peggy Ann Hatcher; an infant daughter, Lisa Hatcher; and sister, Irma Jones.

Ronnie had worked over 25 years at the Martinsville Police Department and retired as an investigator. He loved the outdoors especially hunting, fishing, was an avid marksman and of the Christian faith.

He is survived by his son, Tracy S. Hatcher and companion, Kelly Roberts; one brother, Cecil Hatcher; two sisters, Judy Biggs and Sharon Staton; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Monday, December 20, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 12 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Scott Porter officiating. Burial will follow in Henry Memory Park.

Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is recommended and social distancing is to be observed when visiting at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Hatcher family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Dec
21
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
8 Entries
RONALD WAS A VERY CLOSE FRIEND TO ME I LOVED HIM GOD BLESS HIM HE IS AT HOME NOW .
JERRY MOORE
Friend
December 21, 2021
Always a good laugh. I enjoyed that when remembering Ronnie.
Brian Cline
Coworker
December 20, 2021
He is going to be missed so much. We love you and we all know your at peace now that your with Peggy.
Michael and Melissa Blevins
Family
December 19, 2021
Rest in peace, Ronald Lee. It was an honor growing up with you and going to school in Fieldale with you and knowing you all those years. Will miss you coming up to my fish pond and fishing (and catching) those big catfish. You're a good man, Ronald Lee, and you will be missed.....R.B. Hundley
R.B. hundley
Friend
December 18, 2021
So sorry to see the passing of Mr Hatcher. We went to school together at Fieldale. My thoughts and Prayers are with his family.
Elaine Mullins
Friend
December 18, 2021
Very sad to hear of Ron’s passing . I got to meet him at a very young age of 3rd grade . I got to be best friends with Tracy and from that day I spent more time at his house than mine . This man was basically my second dad . Many basketball games played and rides to ball games in the back of a cop car. Even though he is gone he will never be forgotten. RIP Ron
Terry Linn
Friend
December 18, 2021
Troy u are in our prayers. U had two wonderful parents we were friends with them at SAGBC.
John and Betty Wasoski
Friend
December 17, 2021
My great friend. Will never forget the good time we shared together. The good Hog Jowls, Black Eyed Peas and Turnip greens you fixed for New Years. The times we served at the Martinsville PD and worked together as partners on Traffic. The times you came to the garage for a visit and us joking and kidding around. I will never forget the day that Tracy came into you and Peggy's lives. The happiness in your eyes loving that baby boy. You are a great person and Dad. You and Peggy have a great time back together. I will help Tracy anytime he needs it.
Charles Long
Friend
December 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results