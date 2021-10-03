Ronald "Gene" Stanley
Ronald "Gene" Stanley, 82, of Ridgeway, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021, at his home. He was born April 23, 1939, in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina to the late Elmer Thomas Stanley and Cynthia Mattie Grayson Stanley.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Elma Elizabeth Stokes; and brothers, Thomas Grayson Stanley, and Jann Mitchell Stanley.
Mr. Stanley served in the United States Navy, was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Martinsville where he served as Chairman of the Deacons, was an elder, a Sunday School teacher, and sang in the church choir, praise band and with the Smith River Singers. He was Vice President of Operations at Virginia Mirror Company. He loved being outdoors, flying planes, camping at Philpott Lake, and making people smile. He was an inventor and extremely creative person. He served as Chairman of the Blue Ridge Airport Authority and Chairman of the local Lions Club.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Murphy Stanley; daughter, Beth Stanley Lawson; sisters, Janet Carter, and Cynthia Hill; grandchildren, Grayson Reid Lawson, Joshua Gage Lawson, and Alexander Christian Lawson, and his beloved dog, Little Annie.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Martinsville. On Saturday, October 9, 2021, there will be a Celebration of Life service at 1 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Martinsville with Dr. Dwight Christenbury officiating.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2021.