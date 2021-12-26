Rosa Deal Crouch
Rosa Deal Crouch. of Richmond, Virginia, died peacefully on Sunday, December 19, 2021.
Rosa was born on April 20, 1928 in Patrick County, Virginia. She grew up a country girl and loved to tell stories of piglets, barn cats and secret caves in the mountains. Rosa married her true love, Robert in 1947. Robert's career in the Army took them all over the world and as they traveled they raised their beloved sons, Bob and Doug.
Rosa was a true woman of God, deeply involved in several church families over the course of her life. She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, granny and great grand mommy who loved hosting her extended family for spaghetti dinners, going to the beach and mountains and spending time with her great grandchildren. Rosa had a mischievous side and always enjoyed a good laugh. She had a kind and open heart and she rarely met a person who did not become a friend.
Rosa was preceded in death by her parents, John and Annie Deal; her sisters, Evelyn Shelton and Frances Howard; her husband of 65 years, Robert Paul Crouch Sr. and her son, Robert Paul Crouch Jr.(Bob).
Rosa is survived by a son, Douglas A. Crouch, daughter-in-law, Clara J. Crouch; granddaughter, Emily C. Vitan and her husband, Nathan and three adored great-grandchildren, Henry, Ellie and Theo.
A Graveside Service is planned at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Liberty Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, 122 Liberty Church Lane, Patrick Springs, Virginia 24133.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bon Secours Community Hospice House, 1133 Old Bon Air Road, Richmond, Virginia 23235 (bsvaf.org
)
Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, Virginia is respectfully serving the Crouch Family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 26, 2021.