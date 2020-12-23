Rosie Dillard Hill
June 13, 1950 - December 21, 2020
Rosie Dillard Hill, 70, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away Monday, December 21, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. She was born June 13, 1950, in Axton Virginia to the late Bob and Ufallar Matthews Dillard. She was a member of High Ridge Missionary Baptist Church where she was on the Usher Board and several other committees. She was Troop Leader for #615 Girl Scout, and a member of Sizzling Divas (Red Hat Society).
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Carrie Jamison; and brothers, Frank, Clifford and Joe Lewis Dillard.
Mrs. Hill is survived by her husband, Gregory Hill; daughter, Kristal Hill; son, Brian Hill; sisters, Arnetta Foster and Bertha Yancey; brother, Bobby Dillard; grandchildren, Trazel Hill, Brian Hill Jr., Kyia Hill, Ayden Coles, Saniya Coles, and Kywanda Madison; three greatgrandchildren and special friends, Connie and Carver Lewis and Patricia Via.
There will be a graveside service on Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Carver Memorial Gardens, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Keishawn Niblett officiating. Visitation will be on Saturday, December 26, 2020, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 23, 2020.