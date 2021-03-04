Roy James Cooke
October 22, 1943 - December 23, 2020
Roy James Cooke, 77, of Spencer, Va., went home to be with the LORD peacefully on Wednesday December 23, 2020. Born on October 22, 1943, in Mayodan, N.C., James was the son of the late Roy Monroe Cooke and late Emma Ashburn Cooke. He was the loving husband of Shelia Martin Cooke.
James grew up in Mayodan, N.C. and later moved to Martinsville, Va. He attended Drewry Mason High School. He began his career working at Hampco before becoming a mechanic for Hensley racing Nascar team. He was owner and operator of Cooke's Garage for many years before joining Bassett Mirror for 15 years. He then transferred to Virginia Mirror until retiring. During retirement he worked for Service solutions.
James was an avid mechanic, loved working on cars, building things such as an addition and office to his home. He was a simple man, loved watching cowboy shows on repeat and never met a stranger. He loved all people and most of all was completely devoted to his family and was the happiest when they were all together.
He most recently attended House of the Lord One and Two. He was a member of Antioch Christian Church for 38 years where he served as a deacon.
James will be sorely missed and fondly remembered by the love of his life for 47 years, Shelia Martin Cooke; daughter, Donna (John) Daniels of New Jersey; sons, Sammy (Shorty), Ken (Heather), Antwan (Regina) Martin, and Andre Cooke; sister, Estelle Gamble; brother, Charles Cook; 10 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Jewel (Doyle) Smith.
Services are private for immediate family and handled by Wright's Funeral Service.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made towards final expenses to Shelia Cooke, P.O. Box 105, Spencer, VA 24165.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 4, 2021.