Roy Justice Lawrence
Roy Justice Lawrence, age 91, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2021, in Martinsville. He was the son of the late Samuel Major and Lottie Holley Lawrence. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his wife, Edna Myers Lawrence; his sister, Dorothy Aaron; and two brothers, William Lawrence (Annie) and Doug Lawrence (Ruth).
Mr. Lawrence was retired from American Furniture with over forty years of service, and he was a member of McCabe Memorial Baptist Church. He loved fishing, gardening, hunting, and playing with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed helping family, friends, and neighbors.
He is survived by his daughter, Penny Elliott (Keith); two brothers, James Lawrence (Delma) and Jerry Holley (Minnie); two grandchildren, April Clark (Ed) and Nathan Elliott; two step grandchildren, Jason Elliott (Ashley) and Meagan Gillis (David); and eight great-grandchildren, Everitt and Easton Clark, Madison, Jackson, Calvin, and Westin Elliott, McKenna and Everly Gillis.
The funeral service will be held Wednesday March 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Wright Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Roselawn Burial Park.
Wright Funeral Service and Crematory are handling arrangements. Online condolences may be entered at www.wrightfuneralservice.com
