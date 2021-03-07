Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roy Justice Lawrence
FUNERAL HOME
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd
Martinsville, VA
Roy Justice Lawrence

Roy Justice Lawrence, age 91, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2021, in Martinsville. He was the son of the late Samuel Major and Lottie Holley Lawrence. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his wife, Edna Myers Lawrence; his sister, Dorothy Aaron; and two brothers, William Lawrence (Annie) and Doug Lawrence (Ruth).

Mr. Lawrence was retired from American Furniture with over forty years of service, and he was a member of McCabe Memorial Baptist Church. He loved fishing, gardening, hunting, and playing with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed helping family, friends, and neighbors.

He is survived by his daughter, Penny Elliott (Keith); two brothers, James Lawrence (Delma) and Jerry Holley (Minnie); two grandchildren, April Clark (Ed) and Nathan Elliott; two step grandchildren, Jason Elliott (Ashley) and Meagan Gillis (David); and eight great-grandchildren, Everitt and Easton Clark, Madison, Jackson, Calvin, and Westin Elliott, McKenna and Everly Gillis.

The funeral service will be held Wednesday March 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Wright Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Roselawn Burial Park.

Wright Funeral Service and Crematory are handling arrangements. Online condolences may be entered at www.wrightfuneralservice.com.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd, Martinsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wright Funeral Services & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I'm so sorry for your loss. I had the pleasure of knowing Roy as an Uncle and a friend. We spent most of our times together fishing with Lynnwood, Jerry and Bill. I have great memories of all of those times. Roy will be missed by all of the lives he touched over his lifetime. My thoughts and prayers are with Penny, Keith, April, Nathan and all of his family and friends. God Bless you all !!!!!
Elton Rakes jr.
March 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results