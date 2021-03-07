I'm so sorry for your loss. I had the pleasure of knowing Roy as an Uncle and a friend. We spent most of our times together fishing with Lynnwood, Jerry and Bill. I have great memories of all of those times. Roy will be missed by all of the lives he touched over his lifetime. My thoughts and prayers are with Penny, Keith, April, Nathan and all of his family and friends. God Bless you all !!!!!

Elton Rakes jr. March 9, 2021