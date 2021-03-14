I just realized Mrs. Ruby passed in March and I missed the obituary. I had surgery in February and somehow missed this. Breaks my heart to missed this! We so loved her, such a caring, nice beautiful lady whom we loved dearly. She shared a room some of the time at then Blue Ridge Rehab and now Mulberry Creek. So sorry I missed paying my condolences. Sadly missed, Carolyn and Robert Koger

Carolyn and Robert Koger April 11, 2021