Ruby Hollandsworth Adkins
Ruby Hollandsworth Adkins

Ruby Hollandsworth Adkins, age 96, passed away on March 9, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, James Hollandsworth; her mother, Lillie Spencer Hollandsworth; husband, James Adkins, five brothers, and three sisters.

Mrs. Adkins is survived by two brothers, Joseph Hollandsworth of Stuart, Virginia, and Carl Hollandsworth of Show Low, Arizona, and one sister, Jean Cassell of Stuart, Virginia.

A private graveside service was held with Pastor Maynard Baker officiating. Online condolences at www.collinsmckee.stonebassett.com.

Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, Virginia, is respectfully serving the Adkins family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 14, 2021.
I just realized Mrs. Ruby passed in March and I missed the obituary. I had surgery in February and somehow missed this. Breaks my heart to missed this! We so loved her, such a caring, nice beautiful lady whom we loved dearly. She shared a room some of the time at then Blue Ridge Rehab and now Mulberry Creek. So sorry I missed paying my condolences. Sadly missed, Carolyn and Robert Koger
Carolyn and Robert Koger
April 11, 2021
