Ruby Hollandsworth Adkins
Ruby Hollandsworth Adkins, age 96, passed away on March 9, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, James Hollandsworth; her mother, Lillie Spencer Hollandsworth; husband, James Adkins, five brothers, and three sisters.
Mrs. Adkins is survived by two brothers, Joseph Hollandsworth of Stuart, Virginia, and Carl Hollandsworth of Show Low, Arizona, and one sister, Jean Cassell of Stuart, Virginia.
A private graveside service was held with Pastor Maynard Baker officiating. Online condolences at www.collinsmckee.stonebassett.com
Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, Virginia, is respectfully serving the Adkins family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 14, 2021.