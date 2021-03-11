Menu
Ruby Owens Kelly
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
Martinsville, VA
Ruby Owens Kelly

February 4, 1934 - March 9, 2021

Ruby Owens Kelly, 87, of Collinsville, Va. passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. She was born on February 4, 1934 to the late Jim Owens and Lou Collins Owens. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Grover Rucker Kelly; sister, Grace Padgett; and brothers, Robert Owens and Walter Owens.

Mrs. Kelly worked as a knitter at Fieldcrest Mills and was a member of Pleasant Grove Christian Church.

She is survived by her son, Neal Goins (Shelia) of Martinsville, Va.; brother, Carl Lee Owens (Rheba) of High Point, N.C.; granddaughter, Heather Tolbut (Rob) of Martinsville, Va.; great-grandchildren, Sarah Ruth Tolbut and Rachel Elizabeth Tolbut; and her dear friend, Lonnie Hodges of Collinsville, Va.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Pleasant Grove Christian Church Cemetery with Pastor Jimmy Wood officiating.

Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory is serving the Kelly family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Pleasant Grove Christian Church Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
Neal,Sorry to hear about your mom.She will be missed.
Bill Martin
March 12, 2021
