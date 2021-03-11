Ruby Owens Kelly
February 4, 1934 - March 9, 2021
Ruby Owens Kelly, 87, of Collinsville, Va. passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. She was born on February 4, 1934 to the late Jim Owens and Lou Collins Owens. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Grover Rucker Kelly; sister, Grace Padgett; and brothers, Robert Owens and Walter Owens.
Mrs. Kelly worked as a knitter at Fieldcrest Mills and was a member of Pleasant Grove Christian Church.
She is survived by her son, Neal Goins (Shelia) of Martinsville, Va.; brother, Carl Lee Owens (Rheba) of High Point, N.C.; granddaughter, Heather Tolbut (Rob) of Martinsville, Va.; great-grandchildren, Sarah Ruth Tolbut and Rachel Elizabeth Tolbut; and her dear friend, Lonnie Hodges of Collinsville, Va.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Pleasant Grove Christian Church Cemetery with Pastor Jimmy Wood officiating.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 11, 2021.