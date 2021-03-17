Rufus Maurice Green
Rufus Maurice Green, age 59, of North Chesterfield, Virginia, formerly of Bassett, passed away on March 11, 2021.
A floating visitation will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, Bassett, Virginia. A graveside service will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Carver Memorial Gardens.
Due to Covid-19, wearing of mask and social distancing will be required. Online condolences at www.collinsmckeestonebassett.com
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 17, 2021.