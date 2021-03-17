Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rufus Maurice Green
FUNERAL HOME
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
30 Riverside Highway
Bassett, VA
Rufus Maurice Green

Rufus Maurice Green, age 59, of North Chesterfield, Virginia, formerly of Bassett, passed away on March 11, 2021.

A floating visitation will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, Bassett, Virginia. A graveside service will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Carver Memorial Gardens.

Due to Covid-19, wearing of mask and social distancing will be required. Online condolences at www.collinsmckeestonebassett.com.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
30 Riverside Highway, Bassett, VA
Mar
20
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Carver Memorial Gardens
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Rufus was a sweet high school friend, BHS Class of 1979. I send love to his family.
Linda Hall Satterwhite
April 16, 2021
Sorry for your Loss, Sending condolences and a Heartfelt prayer that God's loving presence will bring Comfort to the Family. The Life Society, Hazel W. Spencer, President.
Hazel W. Spencer
March 17, 2021
My condolence to the family and relatives during this time. Rest in Heavenly Peace
Pamela V Griffin
March 17, 2021
Our Deepest Sympathy to the family and friends during this time of sorrow. May God comfort your hearts as the days go by. George Washington Carver 1972 Classmates
Pamela V Griffin
March 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results