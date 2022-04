Rufus Maurice GreenRufus Maurice Green, age 59, of North Chesterfield, Virginia, formerly of Bassett, passed away on March 11, 2021.A floating visitation will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, Bassett, Virginia. A graveside service will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Carver Memorial Gardens.Due to Covid-19, wearing of mask and social distancing will be required. Online condolences at www.collinsmckeestonebassett.com