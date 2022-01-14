Rufus Clayton Hutchens
June 5, 1930 - January 12, 2022
Rufus Clayton Hutchens, 91, of Spencer, Va. passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at his home. He was born on June 5, 1930 in Stokes County, N.C. to the late Nellie Roark and William Elisha Hutchens. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Inez Hutchens; four brothers, Aubrey Hutchens, Bruce Hutchens, William Hutchens and John Hutchens.
He served in the United States Army and was a lifetime member of the American Legion.
Surviving are his wife, Pauline Cockram Hutchens of the home; one daughter, Tammy H. Cummings of Richmond, Va.; one son, Steve Hutchens of Leesburg, Va.; four grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
A funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January, 15, 2022 at Norris Funeral Services in Stuart with Pastor Ed Hartman, Elder LaRay Smith, Jesse Hutchens officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with military rites by the Patrick County Veterans Memorial Honor Guard.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 12 until 1 p.m. at Norris Chapel. Due to Covid-19, the family request everyone please wear a mask at funeral and graveside.
Norris Funeral Services in Stuart is serving the Hutchens family
