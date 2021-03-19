Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Russell Tinsley
FUNERAL HOME
Fulton-Walton Funeral Home
219 Dillard School Drive
Yanceyville, NC
Russell Tinsley

AXTON, Va.

Mr. Russell Tinsley passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021.

A viewing will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Faith Bible Baptist Church, Axton Road, Axton, Va. Facial Masks are required. Graveside services will be held Sunday, March 21, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Gospel Light Holiness Church Cemetery, Axton, Va. Facial Mask Are required. Condolences may be posted at www.fulton-waltonfuneralhome.com.

Services are by Fulton-Walton Funeral Home, Yanceyville, N.C.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Faith Bible Baptist Church
Axton Rd., Axton,, VA
Mar
21
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Gospel Light Holiness Church Cemetery
Axton, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Fulton-Walton Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fulton-Walton Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.