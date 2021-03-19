Russell Tinsley
AXTON, Va.
Mr. Russell Tinsley passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021.
A viewing will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Faith Bible Baptist Church, Axton Road, Axton, Va. Facial Masks are required. Graveside services will be held Sunday, March 21, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Gospel Light Holiness Church Cemetery, Axton, Va. Facial Mask Are required. Condolences may be posted at www.fulton-waltonfuneralhome.com
.
Services are by Fulton-Walton Funeral Home, Yanceyville, N.C.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 19, 2021.