Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ruth Hollandsworth Adkins
FUNERAL HOME
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
30 Riverside Highway
Bassett, VA
Ruth Hollandsworth Adkins

March 9, 2021

Ruth Hollandsworth Adkins, age 96, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, James Hollandsworth; her mother, Lillie Spencer Hollandsworth; husband, James Adkins; five brothers and three sisters.

Mrs. Adkins is survived by two brothers, Joseph Hollandsworth of Stuart, Virginia, Carl Hollandsworth of Show Low, Arizona, one sister, Jean Cassell of Stuart, Virginia.

A private graveside service will be held with Pastor Maynard Baker officiating.

Online condolences at www.collinsmckee.stonebassett.com.

Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, Virginia is respectfully serving the Adkins Family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I´m so sorry to hear about Aunt Ruby. My prayers are with all the family
Mike Adkins
March 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results