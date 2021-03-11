Ruth Hollandsworth Adkins
March 9, 2021
Ruth Hollandsworth Adkins, age 96, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, James Hollandsworth; her mother, Lillie Spencer Hollandsworth; husband, James Adkins; five brothers and three sisters.
Mrs. Adkins is survived by two brothers, Joseph Hollandsworth of Stuart, Virginia, Carl Hollandsworth of Show Low, Arizona, one sister, Jean Cassell of Stuart, Virginia.
A private graveside service will be held with Pastor Maynard Baker officiating.
Online condolences at www.collinsmckee.stonebassett.com
.
Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, Virginia is respectfully serving the Adkins Family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 11, 2021.