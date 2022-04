Ruth Hollandsworth AdkinsMarch 9, 2021Ruth Hollandsworth Adkins, age 96, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, James Hollandsworth; her mother, Lillie Spencer Hollandsworth; husband, James Adkins; five brothers and three sisters.Mrs. Adkins is survived by two brothers, Joseph Hollandsworth of Stuart, Virginia, Carl Hollandsworth of Show Low, Arizona, one sister, Jean Cassell of Stuart, Virginia.A private graveside service will be held with Pastor Maynard Baker officiating.Online condolences at www.collinsmckee.stonebassett.com Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, Virginia is respectfully serving the Adkins Family.