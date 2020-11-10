Menu
Ruth Freeman Cox
1950 - 2020
Ruth Freeman Cox

September 24, 1950 - November 6, 2020

Ruth Freeman Cox, 70, of Jonesborough, Tenn., a native of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020. Ruth was born on September 24, 1950 to Ronnie and Lorene Freeman.

In addition to her parents, also surviving are her son, CJ (Sharon) Cox; grandson, Brayden Cox; stepgrandson, Timmy Craddock; sister, Faye Haynes (Randy Joyce); niece, Kim Engel.

Mountain Empire has been entrusted with arrangements.

Mountain Empire has been entrusted with arrangements.

Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com. Mountain Empire Cremation and Burial Services, 125 East Jackson Blvd. Suite 3 Jonesborough TN, 37659, 423-547-0379
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 10, 2020.
