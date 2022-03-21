3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Mar
23
Funeral
3:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Mar
24
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Woodlawn Memorial Park
3410 Coal Heritage Road, Bluefield, WV
Funeral services provided by:
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett.
12 Entries
So sorry for your loss My thoughts and rayers go out for each of you i ray God give strength peace and comfort to each of you
Margaret Pigg
Acquaintance
March 22, 2022
Ruth was an angel very amazing woman she will truly be missed
Maria Oakes
Friend
March 22, 2022
I loved ms Ruth so much some of most wonderful childhood memories are if her and the fun times we all had hanging out together she was such a good woman and was like a second Mom to me we all would go to the lake her and my mom Peggy I remember those times with fondness and she will be missed greatly.Thank you Lord for putting Ns Ruth Ann in my life love you and miss you much God got another beautiful angel to decorate heaven.Hug my Daddy for me and I will see you again someday.
Lisa Reed
Friend
March 22, 2022
Deepest Sympathy Jeff and Sherri and the rest of Babe's Family. Knew her through Sherri, and how much she meant to her.
BJ Jones
Acquaintance
March 22, 2022
My thoughts and prayers for the family and friends.. so very sorry for your loss.
Cindy Thomas
Friend
March 22, 2022
Prayers
Jimmie and Rita Doughton
March 22, 2022
I have been knowing Ruth since I was a small girl. She was my neighbor for many years! Such a dear, kind and beautiful lady! She will be missed, but remembered with love!
Kathy Hall
Neighbor
March 22, 2022
My thoughts and prayers for the family. I've known her since I was 9 years old. She was truly a woman of God.
Carolyn Lamell
Friend
March 22, 2022
Ruth, or lovingly known as Babe, was a great woman who showed me much grace over many years. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-granddaughters fiercely but greater than this, she loved the Lord.
I have so many fond memories of both Babe and Pop that I will always cherish and I´ll always be grateful for the time I had knowing them both.
Cherish, find comfort and even laugh at the wonderful memories you had with her.
She will be greatly missed.
Nicolle
March 22, 2022
How sad it is too loose a Mother and Grandmother. Ruth loved her family so much and always wanted the best for you.
We both shared our Grandaughter, Makenna, and we had a kindred spirit, always wanting God's will in her life.
Try to remember and cherish those happy times that were spent with her. Those fond memories can never be erased from your mind and heart.
Ruth will be missed by friends and family.
Lucy Gallaher
Friend
March 21, 2022
Prayers for Ruth's family, one of the sweetest most Godly women I have ever known. I know you are so happy to be in Heaven, I can see your smile at seeing Jesus!!!
Mar Fackler
Friend
March 21, 2022
With a sad and broken heart, I offer my sincere condolences to Ruth's family. Ruth was a very nice lady, mother and wife who will be missed by all that had the opportunity to meet and know her. She was a true believer in GOD and is now reunited with Jerry her husband who she loved dearly. I didn't get to know Ruth very well until later in her life, as I was in the military for 23 years and wasn't in Virginia except between assignments. I always looked forward to a visit with her and Jerry and always enjoyed every minute with them. She was very special !