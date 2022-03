I loved ms Ruth so much some of most wonderful childhood memories are if her and the fun times we all had hanging out together she was such a good woman and was like a second Mom to me we all would go to the lake her and my mom Peggy I remember those times with fondness and she will be missed greatly.Thank you Lord for putting Ns Ruth Ann in my life love you and miss you much God got another beautiful angel to decorate heaven.Hug my Daddy for me and I will see you again someday.

Lisa Reed Friend March 22, 2022