With a sad and broken heart, I offer my sincere condolences to Ruth's family. Ruth was a very nice lady, mother and wife who will be missed by all that had the opportunity to meet and know her. She was a true believer in GOD and is now reunited with Jerry her husband who she loved dearly. I didn't get to know Ruth very well until later in her life, as I was in the military for 23 years and wasn't in Virginia except between assignments. I always looked forward to a visit with her and Jerry and always enjoyed every minute with them. She was very special !



Barton Greer Family March 20, 2022