I'm so sorry for the passing of Ms Ruth...you are in my prayers...love you all...
Denise martin
Friend
June 7, 2021
My condolences to the family. Always with a smile and give me a good laugh. I'm happy I have sweet memories to hold. Miss you already.
Sharon Harper
Friend
June 7, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Everett M Flood
Friend
June 5, 2021
Sending love and prayers along with our sincere condolences to the Stockton family. Praying that God will comfort you and give you peace and strength during this time and the days ahead
Allen & Geneva Watkins
June 4, 2021
Ms Ruth was so sweat and she allways set me straight. I worked in security at Martinsville Memorial Hospital. I sometimes parked her car so she did not have to walk so far. Prayers for the family
Jim Riddle
Work
June 4, 2021
Sis Ruth was such a dear sweet lady, and very dear friend. We worked in the culinary department for some years along with sis Christine young, at our church Shiloh wotcc we truly enjoyed each other and the work .I loved you then,and my sister l will always love you. Rest in Jesus and I will see you in my morning. YOUR SIS IN CHRIST LILLIE.
Lillie Harris
Friend
June 4, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. I loved me some "Ruthie " and she was just so sweet all the time. I'm so glad God allowed me to know such a beautiful woman of God. I love you family and my prayers are with you now and in the days ahead