Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ruth S. Logan
FUNERAL HOME
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road
Richmond, VA
Ruth S. Logan

May 31, 2021

Ruth S. Logan, 89, of Richmond, Va., formerly of Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Monday, May 31, 2021.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Derelene Martin; son, Leroy Stockton (June); six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Greater Refuge Church, 2210 Carter St., Richmond, Va. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond, Va.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Greater Refuge Church
2210 Carter St, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wilson & Associates
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wilson & Associates East Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
I'm so sorry for the passing of Ms Ruth...you are in my prayers...love you all...
Denise martin
Friend
June 7, 2021
My condolences to the family. Always with a smile and give me a good laugh. I'm happy I have sweet memories to hold. Miss you already.
Sharon Harper
Friend
June 7, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Everett M Flood
Friend
June 5, 2021
Sending love and prayers along with our sincere condolences to the Stockton family. Praying that God will comfort you and give you peace and strength during this time and the days ahead
Allen & Geneva Watkins
June 4, 2021
Ms Ruth was so sweat and she allways set me straight. I worked in security at Martinsville Memorial Hospital. I sometimes parked her car so she did not have to walk so far. Prayers for the family
Jim Riddle
Work
June 4, 2021
Sis Ruth was such a dear sweet lady, and very dear friend. We worked in the culinary department for some years along
with sis Christine young, at our church Shiloh wotcc we truly enjoyed each other and the work .I loved you then,and my sister l will always love you. Rest in Jesus and I will see you in my morning. YOUR SIS IN CHRIST LILLIE.
Lillie Harris
Friend
June 4, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. I loved me some "Ruthie " and she was just so sweet all the time. I'm so glad God allowed me to know such a beautiful woman of God. I love you family and my prayers are with you now and in the days ahead
Teresa Wilson
Friend
June 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results