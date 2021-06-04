Sis Ruth was such a dear sweet lady, and very dear friend. We worked in the culinary department for some years along

with sis Christine young, at our church Shiloh wotcc we truly enjoyed each other and the work .I loved you then,and my sister l will always love you. Rest in Jesus and I will see you in my morning. YOUR SIS IN CHRIST LILLIE.

Lillie Harris Friend June 4, 2021