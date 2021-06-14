Ruth Justus Perdue
July 14, 1935 - June 13, 2021
On Sunday the 13th of June, Ruth Justus Perdue peacefully passed away in her home surrounded by her family.
Earlier this year, she suffered a left hip fracture, Covid-19, and a right hip fracture all within a five week span while also battling severe dementia. Through everything she was able to maintain her bubbly, determined, and sweet spirit.
She is survived by her husband, James Clyde Perdue; daughter, Tiffany Michelle Perdue; and granddaughter, Morgan Sierra Robertson. Ruth was a devoted wife to her husband Clyde for 50 years. Despite being in his 90's he took excellent care of her and always enjoyed spoiling her with his time and attention. She was an incredibly loving mother and grandmother. She was her daughter's best friend, and her face would light up whenever her granddaughter was around.
Ruth celebrated life by working, socializing, sitting on the front porch with her family, and taking trips on the truck with her husband. Ruth loved to give thoughtful gifts, and she gifted us all with 85 years of a beautiful life. She is deeply loved by her family and friends. She will always be missed.
A visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Oak Ridge Christian Church Cemetery in Chatham, Va. with Pastor Donald Shields officiating.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Perdue family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2021.