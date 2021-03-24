Menu
Sadie Dalton Clark
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
Martinsville, VA
Sadie Dalton Clark

October 23, 1926 - March 23, 2021

Sadie Dalton Clark, 94, of Ridgeway, passed away at her home on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. She was born on October 23, 1926 in Carroll County, Va. to the late John Bishop Dalton and Mittie Stanley Dalton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elwood Odell Clark; infant granddaughters, Sasha Jo and Brandi Denise Kallam; brothers, Glen, Marvin, Alvin, Ray, Vernon, Murray, and Carlie.

Surviving are a brother, Paul Dalton (Norma); son, Leon Clark (Louise); daughters, Diane Kallam (Billy), Phyllis Webb (Anthony); four grandchildren, Bud Clark (Sherry), John Clark (Mindi), Monica Kallam and Adam Webb (Stevi); two stepgreat-grandsons, Blake Dills (Tiffany), and Brennen Dills; two great-granddaughters, Morgan Palmer and Lynley Clark; and several nieces and nephews.

Sadie loved painting figurines, working in her yard, and making floral arrangements. She always had good things to eat like fried apple pies, chocolate gravy, and homemade biscuits.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Mountain View Cemetery, Ridgeway, Va. with Pastor D.M. Dalton officiating. Pallbearers will be Leon Clark, Bud Clark, John Clark, Anthony Webb, Adam Webb, and Billy Kallam.

Friends are welcome to sign the registry at Norris Funeral Services. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, masks are required as well as social distancing.

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Clark family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Mountain View Cemetery
Ridgeway, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. Thinking and praying for the family in their time of grieving.
Doug Martin
March 26, 2021
We are so sorry in your loss. Our condolences to you, Louise and the family.
David and Lou Barnes
March 24, 2021
