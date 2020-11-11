Sandra "Sandy" Adams Hunt
August 31, 1938 - November 8, 2020
Sandra "Sandy" Adams Hunt, 82, of Collinsville, Va., passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020. She was born on August 31, 1938, to the late John Robert Adams and Carrie Gilley Adams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Kathleen "Kitty" Adams and brother, John Wayne Adams.
Sandy was a member of Chatham Heights Baptist Church and was a former member of Villa Heights Baptist Church where she was a clerk in 1995. She also served as Sunday School Secretary, and deaconess. She retired from the Henry County Administrative Office as a purchasing agent.
She is survived by her daughters, Robin Frangulescu of Lake Charles, La., and Denise Capps (Andrew) of Collinsville, Va.; sisters, Wilma Hodges of Martinsville, Va., Barbara Blake of Fieldale, Va., and Mary "Trixie" VanHook (Charles) of Roanoke, Va.; brother, Robert Adams of Fieldale, Va.; grandchildren, Jeffrey Hunt (Shena) and Ashley Pope (Mike); great-grandchildren, Olivia Pope, Delaney Hunt, and Zayne Hunt; step-grandchildren, Sheldon Capps and Brandon Capps; and step great-granddaughter, Avery Capps.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with Dr. Mike Hatfield officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 12 until 2 p.m. and other times at the home of her daughter, Denise. Burial will follow at Roselawn Burial Park.
Flowers are welcome or memorial donations may be made to Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Rd., Martinsville, VA 24112.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, Martinsville, Va., is serving the Hunt family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 11, 2020.