Sharon, we grew up together and had our baby's together....I'll never forget your laughter and how we would frequent Long John Silvers, while pregnant, with nothing but some spare change and buy us a lunch and share that lunch with the children we currently had. Though we didn't have a lot, financially, God always found a way....and I believe because we had little....we truly had a lot more than money could ever buy! We grew close and despite the distance and the divorce....you were always my sister from another mother. We will miss you!! You had a heart of gold and I have no doubt you are dancing with your mom and your two boys! Though I didn't tell you often....I love you, girl! Happy Heavenly Day!

Michelle Hawks Family September 13, 2021