Sharon Rose Gilley
July 9, 1969 - September 11, 2021
Sharon Rose Gilley, 52, of Martinsville, died on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at home. She was born in Pulaski, Virginia on July 9, 1969 to the late Janice Cabble Turman Gallimore and Elwood Gallimore. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by two children, Bradley Phillip Gilley and Noah Dean Gilley.
She is survived by her husband, Richard D. Gilley; four sons, Jonathan Arthur (Jennifer), Michael Arthur (Heather), Chris Arthur, Austin Gilley; her father and wives, Elwood Gallimore (Sabrina and Sarah); five grandchildren; two sisters, Penny Dodson (David) and Rachel Barker; five brothers, Billy Gallimore (Tracey), Mathew Gallimore, Mark Gallimore, Levi Gallimore and Ryan Gallimore.
The family will receive friends, on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 12 until 1 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where the funeral will follow at 1 p.m. with Dale Fields officiating. Burial will follow in the Henry Memorial Park.
Due to Covid-19, a face covering is recommended and social distancing should be observed when visiting at the chapel.
. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Gilley family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 14, 2021.