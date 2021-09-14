Menu
Sharon Rose Gilley
1969 - 2021
BORN
1969
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA
Sharon Rose Gilley

July 9, 1969 - September 11, 2021

Sharon Rose Gilley, 52, of Martinsville, died on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at home. She was born in Pulaski, Virginia on July 9, 1969 to the late Janice Cabble Turman Gallimore and Elwood Gallimore. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by two children, Bradley Phillip Gilley and Noah Dean Gilley.

She is survived by her husband, Richard D. Gilley; four sons, Jonathan Arthur (Jennifer), Michael Arthur (Heather), Chris Arthur, Austin Gilley; her father and wives, Elwood Gallimore (Sabrina and Sarah); five grandchildren; two sisters, Penny Dodson (David) and Rachel Barker; five brothers, Billy Gallimore (Tracey), Mathew Gallimore, Mark Gallimore, Levi Gallimore and Ryan Gallimore.

The family will receive friends, on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 12 until 1 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where the funeral will follow at 1 p.m. with Dale Fields officiating. Burial will follow in the Henry Memorial Park.

Due to Covid-19, a face covering is recommended and social distancing should be observed when visiting at the chapel.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Gilley family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Sep
15
Funeral
1:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
11 Entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Drew and Hannah Barker
Friend
September 19, 2021
Jonathan mike and Chris I know it´s a hard time if you need your anything let us no .your mom was a good person your dad and I love you guys you will be in our prayers
Sharon Arthur
Family
September 16, 2021
Tim Vaughn
September 14, 2021
Mike, I am so so sorry about your Mom. I am so glad I met her and got to know her. A quite beautiful lady, inside and out. I will be thinking and saying a prayer for you during this time. You have had so much grief to endure. I just found this out, and am leaving in the morn for out of town, or I would be at the funeral. You are an extraordinary young man. I know your Mom was more than proud of you. Take care dear. Love You, India
India marks
Friend
September 14, 2021
It's been years since I've seen you, baby girl......you were always so beautiful, a tomboy, and so tenderhearted and innocent! I watched you, Penny, and Billy Paul grow up...and not forgetting the relationship I had with you precious mother....such wonderful folks! Tell your Mom I love and miss her and will see her soon. I send sincerest sympathy and love to your sweet babies and prayers that our Lord will hold them tighter and help ease the pain they feel. Love you, angel.....no more pain or heartbreak!
Betty & Leo Nester
Friend
September 13, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rebecca & James Fitzgerald
September 13, 2021
Sharon was such a sweet lady. She now has no more pain. My prayers go out to her family.❤
Kelly Boyd
Friend
September 13, 2021
Sharon, we grew up together and had our baby's together....I'll never forget your laughter and how we would frequent Long John Silvers, while pregnant, with nothing but some spare change and buy us a lunch and share that lunch with the children we currently had. Though we didn't have a lot, financially, God always found a way....and I believe because we had little....we truly had a lot more than money could ever buy! We grew close and despite the distance and the divorce....you were always my sister from another mother. We will miss you!! You had a heart of gold and I have no doubt you are dancing with your mom and your two boys! Though I didn't tell you often....I love you, girl! Happy Heavenly Day!
Michelle Hawks
Family
September 13, 2021
My thoughts an prayers for you all she was a wonderful lady. We love you all
Julie Fields
Friend
September 13, 2021
Sharon was one special lady...I have so many happy memories of her if I could I could filled this page up of all the good times we all had together.But this isn't goodbye my friend its until we meet again where there will never be no more cancer no more pain or heartaches and no separation of families again.But to the family our prayers are with you all Jonathan, Michael, Chris, Austin, and
grandchildren & Elwood and family.If there's anything we can do let us know.We love you all.❤
Wayne,Janie,Daniel Gallimore
Family
September 12, 2021
I knew Sharon for over 30 years. We went to church together and we had some great times together. We even babysitter each other kids. She will be missed.
Angie Stallard
Friend
September 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results