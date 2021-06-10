Sharon Kidd MotleySharon Kidd Motley, age 54, passed away at her home on Sunday, June 6, 2021. She is survived by her mother, Mary Ella Kidd of the home; her sister, Donna Michelle Kidd of Greensboro, N.C.; devoted aunts and uncles, dedicated co-workers, church family and friends.Sharon was employed by Carilion Clinic of Martinsville, Va. She loved her job and will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew her.A Homegoing Celebration will be held at 12 Noon Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Jerusalem Way of the Cross Church, 2594 South Main Street, Rocky Mount, Va., with Bishop Cleive Adams Jr. Eulogist. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.Due to the guidelines at the church, there will be limited seating, masks and social distancing guidelines for the church will be implemented. Thank you for respectfully adhering to these guidelines.Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount, Va.