Sharon Diane Hiatt Perdue
1957 - 2020
BORN
1957
DIED
2020
Sharon Diane Hiatt Perdue

November 21, 1957 - December 16, 2020

Sharon Diane Hiatt Perdue, 63, of Collinsville, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at her home. She was born on November 21, 1957, in Martinsville, Virginia to Mary Collen Vaughan Hiatt and the late Edward Manuel Hiatt.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by brothers, Junior Lee Hiatt and Eddie Dean Hiatt.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by a daughter, Farrah Adkins; son, Kenneth Robertson; sisters, Linda Bryan and Caren Sims; brothers, Donnie Hiatt and Robert Hiatt; and grandchildren, Deanna Adkins and Jada Adkins.

There will be a memorial service on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 5 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Kenny Harris officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Wright Funeral Service Chapel
VA
Dec
19
Memorial service
5:00p.m.
Wright Funeral Service Chapel
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
frank hiatt
December 26, 2020
Love you all so much keeping you in prayers
Paula Hiatt Thornton Monday
December 23, 2020
Sorry to hear. May the Lord give grace and comfort.
Joel Hiatt
December 18, 2020
