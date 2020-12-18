Sharon Diane Hiatt Perdue
November 21, 1957 - December 16, 2020
Sharon Diane Hiatt Perdue, 63, of Collinsville, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at her home. She was born on November 21, 1957, in Martinsville, Virginia to Mary Collen Vaughan Hiatt and the late Edward Manuel Hiatt.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by brothers, Junior Lee Hiatt and Eddie Dean Hiatt.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by a daughter, Farrah Adkins; son, Kenneth Robertson; sisters, Linda Bryan and Caren Sims; brothers, Donnie Hiatt and Robert Hiatt; and grandchildren, Deanna Adkins and Jada Adkins.
There will be a memorial service on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 5 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Kenny Harris officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 18, 2020.