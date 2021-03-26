Menu
Shelby Wiggington Gilley
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd
Martinsville, VA
Shelby Wiggington Gilley

Shelby Wiggington Gilley, 84, of Patrick Springs, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at the Joan and John Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, N.C., with her son, Tim, by her side.

She was born on February 8, 1937, in Patrick County, Virginia, to the late Shuble Richard Wiggington and Louvenia Haley Wiggington. She attended Faith Fellowship of Bassett.

Shelby's involvement and love of the church was evident in her daily life.

During her lifetime, Shelby was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Patrick Henry Volunteer Fire Department, Travelers Protective Association (TPA), Woodmen of the World and sang alto with The County Line Quartet. She enjoyed traveling with her family (especially to Myrtle Beach), listening to music, spending time with her grandson Zachary, and was a lifetime caregiver to family members.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elbert Linwood "Lin" Gilley; a son, Ronald Keith Gilley; and brothers, Junior Wiggington and Stafford Wiggington.

Shelby is survived by a son, Timothy L. Gilley; daughter-in-law, Pam M. Gilley; grandson, Zachary Gilley, sister, Betty W. Hancock; brother-in-law, John Ray Shore; sister-in-law, Jean H. Gilley, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

A floating visitation (no family present) will be held Sunday, March 28, 202, from 3 until 6 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel, Martinsville, Va. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, March 29, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel with Pastors Freddie Bonds, Tim Harville, Derek Futrell (virtual) and Hospice Chaplain Drew Purcell officiating. Burial will follow at County Line Cemetery.

The family requests that memorials be made to Faith Fellowship of Bassett, 75 Elf Trail, Bassett, VA 24055, or Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030.

The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Patrick County Family Practice, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Salem Towne Rehabilitation, Figsboro Senior Care, and Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care.

Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservice.net.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd, Martinsville, VA
Mar
29
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd, Martinsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
This was one of my special friends going back to the 1953 years when my father was sent to pastor their church in county line va. What a beautiful family. Our family as children would go home with them from church and have a blast. Swing on grape vines and end up in the creeks, go swimming . I have kept up with this beautiful family all these years. Our lose is heavens gain. She is where she wanted to be with the lord.God bless the family.
Ruth messer tingler
March 28, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear about Mrs. Gilley. Prayers for your family!
Kim Phillips
March 27, 2021
Ms. Shelby it was definitely a pleasure and a joy to have gotten to know you. I am grateful for the time we shared and the many memories that you left behind. I love you much and you will definitely be missed by me! My prayers and condolences to your family and friends. She definitely loved you all more than anything. RIP Dear Lady
Tammy Moore Howard
March 26, 2021
so sorry for your loss she was a pleasure to be around. she loved her family spoke of them often. She will be missed.
Lisa Fackler
March 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results