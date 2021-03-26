Shelby Wiggington Gilley
Shelby Wiggington Gilley, 84, of Patrick Springs, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at the Joan and John Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, N.C., with her son, Tim, by her side.
She was born on February 8, 1937, in Patrick County, Virginia, to the late Shuble Richard Wiggington and Louvenia Haley Wiggington. She attended Faith Fellowship of Bassett.
Shelby's involvement and love of the church was evident in her daily life.
During her lifetime, Shelby was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Patrick Henry Volunteer Fire Department, Travelers Protective Association (TPA), Woodmen of the World and sang alto with The County Line Quartet. She enjoyed traveling with her family (especially to Myrtle Beach), listening to music, spending time with her grandson Zachary, and was a lifetime caregiver to family members.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elbert Linwood "Lin" Gilley; a son, Ronald Keith Gilley; and brothers, Junior Wiggington and Stafford Wiggington.
Shelby is survived by a son, Timothy L. Gilley; daughter-in-law, Pam M. Gilley; grandson, Zachary Gilley, sister, Betty W. Hancock; brother-in-law, John Ray Shore; sister-in-law, Jean H. Gilley, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
A floating visitation (no family present) will be held Sunday, March 28, 202, from 3 until 6 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel, Martinsville, Va. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, March 29, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel with Pastors Freddie Bonds, Tim Harville, Derek Futrell (virtual) and Hospice Chaplain Drew Purcell officiating. Burial will follow at County Line Cemetery.
The family requests that memorials be made to Faith Fellowship of Bassett, 75 Elf Trail, Bassett, VA 24055, or Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030.
The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Patrick County Family Practice, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Salem Towne Rehabilitation, Figsboro Senior Care, and Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservice.net
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2021.