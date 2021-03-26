This was one of my special friends going back to the 1953 years when my father was sent to pastor their church in county line va. What a beautiful family. Our family as children would go home with them from church and have a blast. Swing on grape vines and end up in the creeks, go swimming . I have kept up with this beautiful family all these years. Our lose is heavens gain. She is where she wanted to be with the lord.God bless the family.

