Where do I begin! From day one I meet your dad he took me under his wings and adopted me as if I was his own flesh and blood and your mom did just the same. They were there to help me through some of the darkest days of my life and I am forever grateful! I am also grateful to them for sharing you with me. You were the daughter I never had. I will cherish all the found memories that we shared from you toting Darius around on your hip as a little kid and as a young adult. You were definitely your brothers keeper and protector in more ways than one. So know that I am forever grateful to you as well. You will forever be a special part of my heart. I'm going to miss your beautiful smile, those warm bright eyes, and the many mother/daughter conversations that we had. Now take your rest baby girl; your love will still shine through your son, parents, and your grandmother. My sincere condolences, prayers, and hugs go out to them not to exclude the rest of your family and friends. My love for you my dear daughter shall reign forever and ever!

Tammy Terrell Moore March 26, 2021