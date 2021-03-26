Sheriella Antionette Fountain, 36, of Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 in Axton, Va. She was born in Martinsville, Va. the daughter of Charles and Shirleen Perkins Fountain.
She is survived by her son, Syier Aden Fountain-Depass, of the home; her parents, of the home; and her maternal grandmother, Shirley Perkins, of Martinsville, Va.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, March 29, 2021, at 12 p.m. at Carver Memorial Gardens with Elder Marvin Slade, officiating. A floating visitation will be held on Sunday, March 28, 2021 from 1 to 5 p.m. with the family being present from 4 to 5 p.m. at Hines Funeral Services Chapel.
All services will be held in accordance with CDC guidelines which includes facial coverings and social distancing.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Hines Funeral Services, Inc.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 26, 2021.
So sorry to hear such sad news my heart breaks for you and my prayers for you and your family.
Sherry Dixon
March 31, 2021
I was very sorry to hear about the loss of your daughter. I extend my deepest sympathy to you and your family.
Barbara Dameron
March 30, 2021
Her smile was always priceless/along with her personality...We are praying for the family it's never easy, May God comfort you in this time that's greatly needed
Prestina(chokolate)Hopkins
March 29, 2021
You all are in our prayers you have our condolences and love we are so sorry for your loss we love you all
The Jones Family
March 29, 2021
Praying that God wraps his arms of strength and comfort around you all during this time.
Leon & Katrina Draper
March 29, 2021
My thoughts and prayers for this family. Many special memories of this young lady. Another one of my beloved players gone before her time. Wanted you to know how much we loved her.
Mary Parks
March 29, 2021
Such a Beautiful Soul lost! Rest in Peace Babygirl! Fly High!
Cassie Foster
March 29, 2021
praying for the family
floretta cahill
March 29, 2021
Sendings condolences to your family with continued prayers.
Sherry Broadnax
March 28, 2021
I am so very sad to hear this news. My prayers go out to the family.
Lonnie Gudger Jr
March 28, 2021
Shirl, Charles, and Sy,
Words cannot express how deeply sorry I am for your loss. I pray for your strength today and in the days and weeks to come. Please know I´m just a phone call away. I love you guys! Sending virtual hugs and many prayers your way. May God bless you and keep you, may He shine His face upon you and give you peace. All my love...
Noah, Liv, and Jay all send their thoughts, love, and condolences.
Amy, Noah, Alivia, Jay Stout
March 28, 2021
Offering the family our deepest sympathy.
Willie and Marie Hairston
March 27, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss; prayers, and condolences to the Fountain Family.
Cornelius and Bernita Jamison
March 27, 2021
May God Bless you all real good and so sorry for your loss my heart goes out to the family I love you guys and be blessed
Pat Roberts
March 27, 2021
Sorry for your loss my condolences to the family praying God will strengthen your family at this time
Susan Little Scales
March 27, 2021
My condolences and prayers to the family!!
Markesha Giles
March 27, 2021
So sorry for your loss. We will be praying for you and your family. Love James and FRANCES
James &Frances Saunders
March 27, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to all the family on your great loss.
Ed and Ione Linker
March 27, 2021
I'm so very sorry for your loss, my deepest condolences to you and your family
Annie Carter
March 27, 2021
So sorry for your loss and sending prayers to y´all RIP ReRe you will truly be missed
Crystal Stanley
March 27, 2021
I am so sorry for the loss of your precious daughter ReRe praying for your peace and strength during this difficult time
Sandra Smith
March 26, 2021
To the family I offer my sincere condolences. May God comfort you in this difficult time.
Heather
March 26, 2021
Praying for family.
Martha Mullins
March 26, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you. She was a special person and I will always remember the times that we shared. I pray that God will continue to strengthen you.
Diann Cabiness
March 26, 2021
It broke our heart when we heard of ReeRee´s passing. She was one of our LP Lancer girls. Our home was her home. Praying your strength during this difficult time and the days ahead. May God be with you.
Connie & Buddy Gravely
March 26, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. My condolences to you and your family
Laverne Gravely-Dalton
March 26, 2021
So sorry to hear of your daughter's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time.
Marvin Chisom
March 26, 2021
Where do I begin! From day one I meet your dad he took me under his wings and adopted me as if I was his own flesh and blood and your mom did just the same. They were there to help me through some of the darkest days of my life and I am forever grateful! I am also grateful to them for sharing you with me. You were the daughter I never had. I will cherish all the found memories that we shared from you toting Darius around on your hip as a little kid and as a young adult. You were definitely your brothers keeper and protector in more ways than one. So know that I am forever grateful to you as well. You will forever be a special part of my heart. I'm going to miss your beautiful smile, those warm bright eyes, and the many mother/daughter conversations that we had. Now take your rest baby girl; your love will still shine through your son, parents, and your grandmother. My sincere condolences, prayers, and hugs go out to them not to exclude the rest of your family and friends. My love for you my dear daughter shall reign forever and ever!
Tammy Terrell Moore
March 26, 2021
Sorry for your Loss, Sending condolences and a Heartfelt prayer that God's loving presence will bring Comfort to the Family. The Life Society, Hazel W. Spencer, President.