Shirley H. Painter
Ms. Shirley H. Painter, of Ridgeway, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April, 20, 2022. She was born in Henry County, on July 16, 1944, to Luther Gene Hopkins and Myrtle Martin.
Shirley is survived by her son, Shawn Painter of Ridgeway; brothers, Glen Hopkins (Becky) of Stoneville, N.C., Gerald Hopkins (Yvonne) of Ridgeway, and Ronnie Hopkins (Laura) of Ridgeway, and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Mercy Crossing Church, 1978 Joseph Martin Hwy., Martinsville, Va. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. with interment to follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Collins Funeral Home, Bassett, Va. To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonebassett.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Apr. 22, 2022.