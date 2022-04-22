Menu
Shirley H. Painter
1944 - 2022
BORN
1944
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
30 Riverside Highway
Bassett, VA
Shirley H. Painter

Ms. Shirley H. Painter, of Ridgeway, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April, 20, 2022. She was born in Henry County, on July 16, 1944, to Luther Gene Hopkins and Myrtle Martin.

Shirley is survived by her son, Shawn Painter of Ridgeway; brothers, Glen Hopkins (Becky) of Stoneville, N.C., Gerald Hopkins (Yvonne) of Ridgeway, and Ronnie Hopkins (Laura) of Ridgeway, and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Mercy Crossing Church, 1978 Joseph Martin Hwy., Martinsville, Va. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. with interment to follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Collins Funeral Home, Bassett, Va. To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonebassett.com.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Apr. 22, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
23
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Mercy Crossing Church
1978 Joseph Martin Hwy., Martinsville, VA
Apr
23
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Mercy Crossing Church
1978 Joseph Martin Hwy., Martinsville, VA
