To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett.
7 Entries
Shon was not just a colleague, he was a friend. We have had many conversations over the past 9-10 years. I am going to miss him. He was one of the most kind and selfless people I know. He would do anything for anyone and not ask why. He is now able to play that endless video game. Godspeed my friend and I will see you again! Prays for his family.
Jeff Tubaugh
Friend
September 30, 2021
Shon was such a ray of light at work. Always smiling, always so helpful. His presence and positive spirit will be missed so much. I pray that the wonderful memories you created with Shon will sustain you in the coming days.
Karan Segura
Coworker
September 16, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Shon will be missed greatly. Prayers of comfort for his family and friends.
Holly Whorley
Coworker
September 15, 2021
I sure am going to miss our daily talks and you always helping me at work . You were a kindred spirit , kind young man, you were a good friend for many years and you always made me laugh. prayers for your family . Until we meet again.
Michelle Conard
Work
September 15, 2021
Godspeed Shon - may the light always guide you and show you the way as a traveling man.
Ron Moyer
Coworker
September 15, 2021
Jessica my prayers are with you. It’s not the easiest thing losing a sibling. I will be keeping you in my thoughts and prayers always
Cindi Gammons
Friend
September 15, 2021
Didn't know you very long my friend but thought a lot of you.You helped me so much at work as we both did each other.You will be greatly missed.Prayers for your family.See you again some day brother...Peace...a1 2 rd Dr