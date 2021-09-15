Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shon Larae Horton
1986 - 2021
BORN
1986
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA
Shon Larae Horton

Shon Larae Horton, 35, of Ridgeway, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Horton family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Shon was not just a colleague, he was a friend. We have had many conversations over the past 9-10 years. I am going to miss him. He was one of the most kind and selfless people I know. He would do anything for anyone and not ask why. He is now able to play that endless video game. Godspeed my friend and I will see you again! Prays for his family.
Jeff Tubaugh
Friend
September 30, 2021
Shon was such a ray of light at work. Always smiling, always so helpful. His presence and positive spirit will be missed so much. I pray that the wonderful memories you created with Shon will sustain you in the coming days.
Karan Segura
Coworker
September 16, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Shon will be missed greatly. Prayers of comfort for his family and friends.
Holly Whorley
Coworker
September 15, 2021
I sure am going to miss our daily talks and you always helping me at work . You were a kindred spirit , kind young man, you were a good friend for many years and you always made me laugh. prayers for your family . Until we meet again.
Michelle Conard
Work
September 15, 2021
Godspeed Shon - may the light always guide you and show you the way as a traveling man.
Ron Moyer
Coworker
September 15, 2021
Jessica my prayers are with you. It’s not the easiest thing losing a sibling. I will be keeping you in my thoughts and prayers always
Cindi Gammons
Friend
September 15, 2021
Didn't know you very long my friend but thought a lot of you.You helped me so much at work as we both did each other.You will be greatly missed.Prayers for your family.See you again some day brother...Peace...a1 2 rd Dr
Charles Spencer
Coworker
September 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results