Shon was not just a colleague, he was a friend. We have had many conversations over the past 9-10 years. I am going to miss him. He was one of the most kind and selfless people I know. He would do anything for anyone and not ask why. He is now able to play that endless video game. Godspeed my friend and I will see you again! Prays for his family.

Jeff Tubaugh Friend September 30, 2021