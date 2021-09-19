Shon Larae Horton
July 1, 1986 - September 12, 2021
Shon Larae Horton, 35, of Ridgeway, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Sovah Health-Martinsville. He was born in Martinsville, on July 1, 1986, to Robin L. Horton.
In addition to his mother, Shon is survived by a sister, Jessica L. Horton and fiancé, Travis G. Church; one nephew, Bryson M. Jolls; one niece, Kaylee L. Church, all of Ridgeway; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Gary (Reba) Horton of Fork Mountain; and other family and friends.
He was a graduate of America Home School and PHCC with an associate's degree in Information Technology. He was employed by Radial as an IT Specialist. Shon enjoyed playing video games, watching YouTube videos, spending time at the lake or beach, playing guitar and spending time with family and friends.
Service will be private.
Shon's family wishes to extend a special "Thank You" for all of the prayers and compassion shown during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to The National Kidney Foundation
, The American Red Cross or a charity of your choice
.
