Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shon Larae Horton
1986 - 2021
BORN
1986
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA
Shon Larae Horton

July 1, 1986 - September 12, 2021

Shon Larae Horton, 35, of Ridgeway, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Sovah Health-Martinsville. He was born in Martinsville, on July 1, 1986, to Robin L. Horton.

In addition to his mother, Shon is survived by a sister, Jessica L. Horton and fiancé, Travis G. Church; one nephew, Bryson M. Jolls; one niece, Kaylee L. Church, all of Ridgeway; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Gary (Reba) Horton of Fork Mountain; and other family and friends.

He was a graduate of America Home School and PHCC with an associate's degree in Information Technology. He was employed by Radial as an IT Specialist. Shon enjoyed playing video games, watching YouTube videos, spending time at the lake or beach, playing guitar and spending time with family and friends.

Service will be private.

Shon's family wishes to extend a special "Thank You" for all of the prayers and compassion shown during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to The National Kidney Foundation, The American Red Cross or a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com.

Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Horton family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Sep. 19 to Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
t b
Son
March 31, 2022
Shon was not just a colleague, he was a friend. We have had many conversations over the past 9-10 years. I am going to miss him. He was one of the most kind and selfless people I know. He would do anything for anyone and not ask why. He is now able to play that endless video game. Godspeed my friend and I will see you again! Prays for his family.
Jeff Tubaugh
Friend
September 30, 2021
Shon was such a ray of light at work. Always smiling, always so helpful. His presence and positive spirit will be missed so much. I pray that the wonderful memories you created with Shon will sustain you in the coming days.
Karan Segura
Coworker
September 16, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Shon will be missed greatly. Prayers of comfort for his family and friends.
Holly Whorley
Coworker
September 15, 2021
I sure am going to miss our daily talks and you always helping me at work . You were a kindred spirit , kind young man, you were a good friend for many years and you always made me laugh. prayers for your family . Until we meet again.
Michelle Conard
Work
September 15, 2021
Godspeed Shon - may the light always guide you and show you the way as a traveling man.
Ron Moyer
Coworker
September 15, 2021
Jessica my prayers are with you. It’s not the easiest thing losing a sibling. I will be keeping you in my thoughts and prayers always
Cindi Gammons
Friend
September 15, 2021
Didn't know you very long my friend but thought a lot of you.You helped me so much at work as we both did each other.You will be greatly missed.Prayers for your family.See you again some day brother...Peace...a1 2 rd Dr
Charles Spencer
Coworker
September 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results