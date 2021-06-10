Menu
Spotswood Walker Box
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mayer Funeral Home
222 St. James St.
Georgetown, SC
Spotswood Walker Box

GEORGETOWN, S.C.

Spotswood Walker Box, 96, died on Monday, June 6, 2021, at the Medical University of SC Hospital in Charleston.

Mrs. Box was born in Martinsville, Va. on April 25, 1925, a daughter of the late Samuel Stanhope Walker and Virginia Dudley Walker.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Box was predeceased by her husband, George Henry Box Jr.; a brother, Lee Dudley Walker; and a grandson, George Walker Box Jr.

Surviving are two sons, George Walker Box of Essex, Va., and Kemp Dudley Box (Elizabeth) of Columbia, S.C.; grandchildren, Mary Spotswood Box Underwood (Joseph) of Franklin, Tenn., Samuel Kemp Box, and Elizabeth Fields Box, both Columbia, S.C.; three great-grandchildren, George Edward, Henry Raulston and Harmson Walker Underwood, all of Franklin Tenn.; a sister-in-law, Elizabeth Mitchell Walker; and number of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the caregivers, Gloria Dorsey, Carol Graham, Deloris McCutchen, Doretha Linner and Martha Wright.

Services will be private.

The family suggests memorials to: Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad St, Martinsville, VA 24112, or to the charity of ones choice.

Please sign a guestbook at: www.mayerfuneralhome.com.

The Georgetown Chapel of Mayer Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 10, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Mayer Funeral Home
I am so sorry to hear of the loss of Spotty- I enjoyed spending time with her. I will always remember my time spent with her and grandchildren! Rachelle
Rachelle Lavelle
Friend
June 13, 2021
Your mother was a special person and I loved that I was able to reconnect with her while G was at VES. M y love to you all. Ruth
Ruth Smith
June 11, 2021
