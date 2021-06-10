Spotswood Walker Box
GEORGETOWN, S.C.
Spotswood Walker Box, 96, died on Monday, June 6, 2021, at the Medical University of SC Hospital in Charleston.
Mrs. Box was born in Martinsville, Va. on April 25, 1925, a daughter of the late Samuel Stanhope Walker and Virginia Dudley Walker.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Box was predeceased by her husband, George Henry Box Jr.; a brother, Lee Dudley Walker; and a grandson, George Walker Box Jr.
Surviving are two sons, George Walker Box of Essex, Va., and Kemp Dudley Box (Elizabeth) of Columbia, S.C.; grandchildren, Mary Spotswood Box Underwood (Joseph) of Franklin, Tenn., Samuel Kemp Box, and Elizabeth Fields Box, both Columbia, S.C.; three great-grandchildren, George Edward, Henry Raulston and Harmson Walker Underwood, all of Franklin Tenn.; a sister-in-law, Elizabeth Mitchell Walker; and number of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the caregivers, Gloria Dorsey, Carol Graham, Deloris McCutchen, Doretha Linner and Martha Wright.
Services will be private.
The family suggests memorials to: Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad St, Martinsville, VA 24112, or to the charity of ones choice.
The Georgetown Chapel of Mayer Funeral Home is assisting the family.
