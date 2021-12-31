3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Jan
6
Funeral service
12:30p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett.
27 Entries
So sorry for your loss. Praying for the family.
Annette Cox
January 9, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rachel France
Classmate
January 8, 2022
So sorry for your loss. Our prayers and thoughts are with you all.
Kellie Huffman
Friend
January 6, 2022
Mary we are so sorry of hearing the news of he passing of your daughter. We are praying that God will strenghten you in this hour and days to come. We love you and may God continually be with you and family.
alfred and dorothy eccles
January 6, 2022
Mary, we are so sorry to hear about your daughter. You are an awesome mom.. you was always right there beside her, taking great care of her. I know your heart is heavy, God see’s all and he knows all. His arms is around you now and forever! We love you and will continue praying for you and the family.
Leo & Wanda Johns
January 6, 2022
What a special lady Stacey was to so many ! She will be missed greatly . I trust those two precious daughters will carry on her legacy and continue to make us proud ! To her sweet mom, Mary - her best friend You were always right there beside her helping her through each day ! I love y´all and am praying for all of you during this difficult time .
Kristie Gardner
Friend
January 4, 2022
Mary Elizabeth,We are very sorry about your loss,stay strong in The Lord JESUS CHRIST
Darwin,Deretta & Candace Shelton
Family
January 3, 2022
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Shirley Williams
Other
January 2, 2022
Mary, I am so sorry to hear of the passing of your daughter. Sending loving hugs and prayers to you and your family.
Rumile Pannell
January 2, 2022
We are sorry to hear of your Loss, Sending condolences and a Heartfelt prayer that God's loving presence will bring Comfort to the Family. The Life Society, Hazel W. Spencer, President.
Hazel Spencer
January 2, 2022
Such a beautiful young Lady inside and out.. Sending my love and deepest sympathy..
Prayerfully Jonna
Jonna Wright
Friend
January 2, 2022
I am saddened to hear this. I worked with this sweetheart at Cost Cutter in Martinsville VA. Years ago. She was a great co-worker . Prayers for your family. My condolences and prayers to your family.
Tina Maxey
Tina Maxey
Coworker
January 2, 2022
Cristy Wells
Classmate
January 2, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tonya Saunders, Clark
Classmate
January 1, 2022
Mary and Steve and to those precious girls of Stacy my prayers are with you all. Stacy was my best friend in high school I loved her so much and every time I seen her we caught up on life and our daughters education journeys. I will miss you my sweet friend heaven definitely gained a special one right here. Still can’t believe it. I will try my best to see you again my sweet friend I know you made it in and have a new body no more pain and walking those streets of gold!!! Love you Stacy!!! RIH
Tammy Kellam (Alley)
Classmate
January 1, 2022
The laughter, the jokes, all the great moments we experienced as Basset high school students will NEVER leave me. You were absolutely one of a kind and I will NEVER EVER forget you.
Reese Scales
Friend
January 1, 2022
Stacey you and I were neighbors and friends our whole life I'll never forget you and our conversations. I love you and Mary and Steve I love you too always in my thoughts and prayers until we meet again Stacey rest in paradise ❤
Serena Lightfoot
Neighbor
January 1, 2022
Stacey was such a beautiful person and had such a beautiful soul and spirit. It was a real honor to call her my friend. My thoughts and prayers are with her children, mother, and family.
Pepper Boyd
Friend
January 1, 2022
Prayers uplifted and sent with love to all! I'm deeply sorry!
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Stephanie Easley
Friend
December 31, 2021
My Dear Friend And Sister Mary, I'm so sorry for your loss and I'm praying for you and your family. I love you all eternally and I will forever cherish the precious memory of Stacey. +Apostle Andria Weekes Parker ❤
Apostle Andria Weekes Parker
Family
December 31, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Phyllis Rogers
Classmate
December 31, 2021
Condolences. & prayers for the Shelton. & Menfee family.
Roberta. Taylor Carter
Family
December 31, 2021
Mary So Saddened About the Loss of Your Beautiful Daughter ❤ Majority of Time..I saw You'll together You were so caring, helpful and devoted ♥ Daughters, Steve and Remaining of Family and Friends have My Sympathy and Love ♥ (Richetta A.Hairston/Bassett VA)
Richetta A. Hairston
Friend
December 31, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.