Mary and Steve and to those precious girls of Stacy my prayers are with you all. Stacy was my best friend in high school I loved her so much and every time I seen her we caught up on life and our daughters education journeys. I will miss you my sweet friend heaven definitely gained a special one right here. Still can’t believe it. I will try my best to see you again my sweet friend I know you made it in and have a new body no more pain and walking those streets of gold!!! Love you Stacy!!! RIH

Tammy Kellam (Alley) Classmate January 1, 2022