Stanley Madison "Stan" Burnette
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
Martinsville, VA
Stanley "Stan" Madison Burnette

Stanley "Stan" Madison Burnette, of Spencer, Va., passed away late on December 24, 2021.

Stan was born in Martinsville, Va., on October 15, 1956. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arlie E. Burnette and Helen S. Burnette.

He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Dale T. Burnette of Spencer, Va.; three children, Lauren Burnette of the home, Thomas Burnette (Danni) of Chester, Va., and Danielle Morgan (Richard) of Ashland, Va.; and his three grandchildren, Rylan Burnette, Parker Burnette, and Avery Burnette, all of Chester, Va. He is additionally survived by two sisters, Joyce B. Webb of Ridgeway, and Linda B. Fain (Gene) of Martinsville; three nieces, Heather Webb, Valarie Rich (Phillip), and Natalie McKenzie; and a nephew, Landon Webb.

He worked at Commodity Specialists Company for 39 years until retirement. He was a member of Pleasant Grove Christian Church for over 50 years.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Pleasant Grove Christian Church with the Reverend Jim Pence officiating. For those that choose to attend, the family will be receiving friends following the graveside committal at the Fellowship Center across the street from the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pleasant Grove Christian Church, 5232 Preston Rd., Martinsville, VA 24112.

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Burnette family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Praying for family.
Martha Mullins
December 29, 2021
Dearest Linda & family, our deepest sympathies go out to you at this sad time..love, hugs & prayers
Sandra B. Chappell
Other
December 28, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Darrell & Linda Agee
Friend
December 28, 2021
Praying for family.
Martha Mullins
December 28, 2021
To The Family of Stanley Burnette, It is with heartfelt sympathy to learn of Stanley's passing. My prayers go out to you during this time. He was such a friendly person to everyone. I loved his smile and personality. With my deepest condolences and love, Deborah Massey
Deborah Massey
Family
December 28, 2021
It's not often you can call someone a lifelong friend. I'm proud to say that about Stanley. I will always remember him fondly and cherish the many days we were able to chase Trout up and down the streams. God Bless the family in this time of grief.
BJ Nelson
December 28, 2021
My heart goes out to family and friends of Stanley. He was a great guy.
Carolyn Rodgers Zachwieja
Other
December 27, 2021
