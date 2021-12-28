Stanley "Stan" Madison Burnette
Stanley "Stan" Madison Burnette, of Spencer, Va., passed away late on December 24, 2021.
Stan was born in Martinsville, Va., on October 15, 1956. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arlie E. Burnette and Helen S. Burnette.
He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Dale T. Burnette of Spencer, Va.; three children, Lauren Burnette of the home, Thomas Burnette (Danni) of Chester, Va., and Danielle Morgan (Richard) of Ashland, Va.; and his three grandchildren, Rylan Burnette, Parker Burnette, and Avery Burnette, all of Chester, Va. He is additionally survived by two sisters, Joyce B. Webb of Ridgeway, and Linda B. Fain (Gene) of Martinsville; three nieces, Heather Webb, Valarie Rich (Phillip), and Natalie McKenzie; and a nephew, Landon Webb.
He worked at Commodity Specialists Company for 39 years until retirement. He was a member of Pleasant Grove Christian Church for over 50 years.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Pleasant Grove Christian Church with the Reverend Jim Pence officiating. For those that choose to attend, the family will be receiving friends following the graveside committal at the Fellowship Center across the street from the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pleasant Grove Christian Church, 5232 Preston Rd., Martinsville, VA 24112.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Burnette family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 28, 2021.