Stephen B. Biggs
March 30, 2022
Stephen B. Biggs, 59, of Martinsville, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at the Martinsville Health & Rehab center. He was born in Washington D.C. on July 29, 1962 to the late Benjamin Biggs and the late Jane Mayes Biggs. He was also preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Louella Biggs and stepmother, Laura Biggs
Stephen is survived by his daughter, Taylor Biggs (Thomas Lane) and sister, Vickie Pewitte (Tim) both of Tennessee.
All services will be private.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com
. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Biggs family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Apr. 3, 2022.