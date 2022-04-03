Menu
Stephen B. Biggs
1962 - 2022
BORN
1962
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA
Stephen B. Biggs

March 30, 2022

Stephen B. Biggs, 59, of Martinsville, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at the Martinsville Health & Rehab center. He was born in Washington D.C. on July 29, 1962 to the late Benjamin Biggs and the late Jane Mayes Biggs. He was also preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Louella Biggs and stepmother, Laura Biggs

Stephen is survived by his daughter, Taylor Biggs (Thomas Lane) and sister, Vickie Pewitte (Tim) both of Tennessee.

All services will be private.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Biggs family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Apr. 3, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
