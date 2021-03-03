Steven Forest Stultz
March 23, 1955 - February 28, 2021
Steven Forest Stultz, 65, of Martinsville, Va. passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at his home. He was born March 23, 1955 in Martinsville, Va. He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Louise Hansborough.
He is survived by his father, Jack R. Stultz Sr.; sons, Steven "Butch" Stultz, John Ryan Stultz, Ian Stultz, and Jeremy Stultz; daughters, Megan Stultz and Cassie Stultz; brothers, Jack Randall "Randy" Stultz Jr. and Mark Stultz; sister, Betty Jo Meeks; longtime companion, Melissa Gionelli; and several grandchildren.
Steven was a truck driver, musician, and outdoorsman.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Stultz Family Cemetery on Serenity Drive off of Dyers Store Rd.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Stultz family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 3, 2021.