Steven Forest Stultz
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
Martinsville, VA
Steven Forest Stultz

March 23, 1955 - February 28, 2021

Steven Forest Stultz, 65, of Martinsville, Va. passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at his home. He was born March 23, 1955 in Martinsville, Va. He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Louise Hansborough.

He is survived by his father, Jack R. Stultz Sr.; sons, Steven "Butch" Stultz, John Ryan Stultz, Ian Stultz, and Jeremy Stultz; daughters, Megan Stultz and Cassie Stultz; brothers, Jack Randall "Randy" Stultz Jr. and Mark Stultz; sister, Betty Jo Meeks; longtime companion, Melissa Gionelli; and several grandchildren.

Steven was a truck driver, musician, and outdoorsman.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Stultz Family Cemetery on Serenity Drive off of Dyers Store Rd.

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Stultz family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Stultz Family Cemetery
Serenity Drive, VA
Funeral services provided by:
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
I have fond memories of the Stultz family as we visited them many times as children. I saw Steven and Randy a few years ago when I traveled with mom to Martinsville. My condolences to the family . May God keep you in his arms at this time.
Jan (Eggers) Stephanson
Friend
March 3, 2021
My condolences goes out to the Stultz family and Melissa Gionelli. Lord keep all in your arms while they keep you in their hearts
Patricia Evans
March 3, 2021
