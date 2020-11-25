Stewart S. Stout
March 5, 1935 - November 22, 2020
Stewart S. Stout, 85, of Bassett, died on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at his sister's home. He was born in Abingdon, Virginia on March 5, 1935 to the late John J. Stout and the late Ida Harless Stout. He was also preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters.
He was a member of the Valley Drive Baptist Church where he had been an usher, greeter, treasurer and bus driver.
He is survived by his sister, Mary Craig and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a floating visitation on Friday, November 27, 2020, from 1:30 until 3 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel with a graveside service to follow at 3:30 p.m. in the Stout Family Cemetery with the Rev. Bobby Rakes officiating.
Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed.
. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Stout family.
