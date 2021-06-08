Menu
Susan Harris Hubbard
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
Martinsville, VA
Susan Harris Hubbard

October 31, 1950 - June 6, 2021

Susan Harris Hubbard, 70, of Collinsville, Va. passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021. She was born on October 31, 1950 to the late Louise Eagle Harris and Robert Lee Harris.

Susan was a member of Mercy Crossing church.

She is survived by her siblings, Janice Harris of Martinsville, Va., Karen Harris Mays of Collinsville, Va., Robert Harris (Brenda) of Axton, Va., and Rhonda Murray of Martinsville, Va.; niece and nephew, Alicia Mays and Justin Harris; and great-nieces, Chelsey Stanley and Lilah Harris. Also surviving are uncle and aunt, Bill and Shirley Harris, and many cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with Pastor Tim Nuckles officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m. and other times at the home of Rhonda Murray.

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Hubbard family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com

Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road P.O. Box 5501, Martinsville, VA
Jun
10
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road P.O. Box 5501, Martinsville, VA
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My big sister was the best. She was honest, loving and she loved her family. Susan will never be forgotten!
Janice Harris
Family
June 9, 2021
Prayers for the family. May God be with each and everyone of you to heal your hearts during this sad time.
janet doyle
Other
June 9, 2021
Hugs and Prayers for her Family...May She forever Rest In Peace..
Judy Reynolds
Other
June 8, 2021
