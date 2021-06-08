Susan Harris Hubbard
October 31, 1950 - June 6, 2021
Susan Harris Hubbard, 70, of Collinsville, Va. passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021. She was born on October 31, 1950 to the late Louise Eagle Harris and Robert Lee Harris.
Susan was a member of Mercy Crossing church.
She is survived by her siblings, Janice Harris of Martinsville, Va., Karen Harris Mays of Collinsville, Va., Robert Harris (Brenda) of Axton, Va., and Rhonda Murray of Martinsville, Va.; niece and nephew, Alicia Mays and Justin Harris; and great-nieces, Chelsey Stanley and Lilah Harris. Also surviving are uncle and aunt, Bill and Shirley Harris, and many cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with Pastor Tim Nuckles officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m. and other times at the home of Rhonda Murray.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Hubbard family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2021.